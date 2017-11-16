NASCAR Racer Daniel Suarez’s Custom Built 2018 Camry for 2017 SEMA

Debuting at Toyota’s 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show display, Daniel Suarez’s all-new 2018 Camry is as capable as you might expect from Toyota’s youngest star driver.
The Suarez Camry was designed to stand out in any crowd, featuring a striking white-on-black color scheme, with a black roof and A-pillars that offset the pearl-white body color.
It all begins with Misfit Industries’ paint and finishing work, a true sight to behold. From the exhaust tips to the custom hood, Misfit was able to amplify the already-sporty lines of the 2018 Camry.
Engine performance is bumped up several notches with an AEM intake and Toyota Racing Development (TRD) exhaust with tips that mount flush with the custom rear bumper and diffuser. The team also developed a functional front splitter and rear wing that work in tandem to produce usable downforce at speed.
The factory interior is a fusion of functionality, futuristic styling, and a high degree of personal space and craftsmanship, with just a bit of edginess added by contrasting red-stitched Suarez logos and a smattering of carbon-fiber accents.
The wheels are 20×8.5-inch Rotiform alloys that were specifically cut for this car and fitted with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric tires for maximum performance. StopTech brakes and Hawk pads provide stopping power. A custom Tein coil-over suspension drops the Camry over this rolling package.