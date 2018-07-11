Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback by Super Street
Source: Toyota · 11/07/2018
Engine modifications include an HPS intake and A’PEXi quad-outlet exhaust with titanium tips. Speed is modulated using a front big-brake kit using Wilwood components. Inside the cockpit, a pair of Corbeau bucket seats were installed to cradle the car’s occupants.
The contemporary styling on the Corolla Hatchback has also been sharpened ever so slightly with a custom aero kit designed by the project collaborators.
2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla Hi-Res. Images
|BUILD PARTNER:
|Auto Tuned
|INTAKE:
|HPS Performance Products
|EXHAUST:
|A’PEXi quad system w/ titanium tips
|SUSPENSION:
|RS-R coilovers
|BRAKES:
|Fastbrakes front assemblies w/ Wilwood Superlite calipers & drilled/slotted rotors
|WHEELS:
|Volk Racing TE37 Saga, KYO-EI KICS spacers & lug nuts
|TIRES:
|Falken FK510
|INTERIOR:
|Corbeau Sportline RRS bucket seats, Razo pedals
|AUDIO:
|Pioneer sound processor (DEQ-S1000A), 6.5” D-Series speakers (TS-D65C front, TS-D65F rear), 10” D-Series subwoofer (TS-D10LS4), 1,600-watt Class D mono amplifier (GM-D8601); Trunk enclosure by Auto Tuned
|BODY WRAP:
|Avery Dennison
|BODYWORK:
|Auto Tuned carbon fiber front lip, side skirts & rear spats