Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback by Super Street

Engine modifications include an HPS intake and A’PEXi quad-outlet exhaust with titanium tips. Speed is modulated using a front big-brake kit using Wilwood components. Inside the cockpit, a pair of Corbeau bucket seats were installed to cradle the car’s occupants.

The contemporary styling on the Corolla Hatchback has also been sharpened ever so slightly with a custom aero kit designed by the project collaborators.