Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Toyota Tuned Toyota Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback by Super Street

Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback by Super Street

2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla

Showcased at the 2018 SEMA Show, the custom 2019 Corolla Hatchback built by Super Street is built with a track-inspired focus.

2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla

Super Street Network is one of the automotive world’s foremost information brokers. Their 2019 Corolla Hatchback was built to resemble something that might be found on the floor of the Tokyo Auto Salon—Japan’s premier automotive show. It also features modifications meant to make it more competitive on the track, including a coilover suspension adapted to the brand-new Corolla Hatchback, big brakes, and a new wheel/tire combination. It is also spec’d for occasional track use featuring subtle customizations focused on retaining the car’s factory comfort, with reclining, heated bucket seats and a full Pioneer audio system.

2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla

The build was also tailored toward track use. With handling being critical on the track, the Corolla Hatchback features a RS-R coilover suspension, and Falken FK510 high-performance tires on lightweight Volk wheels to help keep it glued to the pavement.

Engine modifications include an HPS intake and A’PEXi quad-outlet exhaust with titanium tips. Speed is modulated using a front big-brake kit using Wilwood components. Inside the cockpit, a pair of Corbeau bucket seats were installed to cradle the car’s occupants.

The contemporary styling on the Corolla Hatchback has also been sharpened ever so slightly with a custom aero kit designed by the project collaborators.

2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla Hi-Res. Images

2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla
2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla
2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla
2019 Toyota Super Street Corolla
BUILD PARTNER: Auto Tuned
INTAKE: HPS Performance Products
EXHAUST: A’PEXi quad system w/ titanium tips
SUSPENSION: RS-R coilovers
BRAKES: Fastbrakes front assemblies w/ Wilwood Superlite calipers & drilled/slotted rotors
WHEELS: Volk Racing TE37 Saga, KYO-EI KICS spacers & lug nuts
TIRES: Falken FK510
INTERIOR: Corbeau Sportline RRS bucket seats, Razo pedals
AUDIO: Pioneer sound processor (DEQ-S1000A), 6.5” D-Series speakers (TS-D65C front, TS-D65F rear), 10” D-Series subwoofer (TS-D10LS4), 1,600-watt Class D mono amplifier (GM-D8601); Trunk enclosure by Auto Tuned
BODY WRAP: Avery Dennison
BODYWORK: Auto Tuned carbon fiber front lip, side skirts & rear spats

Share Your Thoughts