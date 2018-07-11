Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback built by SoCal Kustomz

Part of Toyota’s Battle of the Shops, SoCal Kustomz used their expertise in restoring classic muscle cars and 4x4s, as well as their custom fabrication experience, to create a modified Corolla Hatchback with a hot rod attitude. The car incorporates custom pipe work and a nitrous oxide injection system under the hood, as well as an exterior graphics scheme inspired by a fourth-generation 1995 Toyota Supra Turbo featured in the first “The Fast and the Furious” film.



Custom 2019 Corolla Hatchback built by SoCal Kustomz Hi-Res. Images