Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Toyota Tuned Toyota Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback built by SoCal Kustomz

Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback built by SoCal Kustomz

Part of Toyota’s Battle of the Shops, SoCal Kustomz used their expertise in restoring classic muscle cars and 4x4s, as well as their custom fabrication experience, to create a modified Corolla Hatchback with a hot rod attitude. The car incorporates custom pipe work and a nitrous oxide injection system under the hood, as well as an exterior graphics scheme inspired by a fourth-generation 1995 Toyota Supra Turbo featured in the first “The Fast and the Furious” film.

Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla by Socal Kustomz


Drawing on extensive fabrication experience, the team fashioned a custom air intake to augment airflow into the engine, and a custom exhaust fitted with a Borla muffler The Hatchback’s four-cylinder engine has been further boosted with a Nitrous Express nitrous oxide system.

The new hot hatch features a custom coilover suspension, lightweight Motegi Racing MR138 wheels in satin black, and Nexen N’Fera SUR4G high-performance tires.


Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla by Socal Kustomz (interior)

The Corolla’s interior has custom black leather upholstery with contrasting stitching.

Custom 2019 Corolla Hatchback built by SoCal Kustomz Hi-Res. Images

Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla by Socal Kustomz
Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla by Socal Kustomz
Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla by Socal Kustomz
Custom 2019 Toyota Corolla by Socal Kustomz

Share Your Thoughts