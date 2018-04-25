Concept Cars

All-New Seventh-Generation 2019 Lexus ES 350

All-New Seventh-Generation 2019 Lexus ES 350
Built on the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform, the new ES pushes the limits of design in the luxury sedan class. This ES is longer (+2.6 in), lower (-.2 in) and wider (+1.8 in.) than before with wheels that have been pushed closer to the corners thanks to a two-inch longer wheelbase and wider tracks front (+.4 in) and rear (+1.5 in). 2019 Lexus ES Overview

All-New Seventh-Generation 2019 Lexus ES 350 Hi-Res. Images

2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350 (under the hood)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350(interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)
2019 Lexus ES 350 (interior)

