Subaru Debuted All-New Seventh-Generation 2020 Legacy

Video (01m:00s): All-New 2020 Subaru Legacy Running Footage

Press Release : All-New 2020 Subaru Legacy Overview

Subaru of America introduced at 2019 Chicago Auto Show the all-new seventh-generation 2020 Legacy sedan – the most advanced Legacy in the model’s 30-year history. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology as well as available tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ multimedia screen, DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horsepower, the 2020 Legacy offers greater technology, performance, safety and refinement than ever before.



BOLD DESIGN



Following a “Dynamic x Solid” philosophy, Subaru designers incorporated a “Bold in Movement” concept when penning the new Legacy. The result is an expressive, sleek silhouette that appears to be in motion, even when stopped. With larger thickness in profile panel surfaces and a thicker appearance from the raised trunk surface, which has a smooth connection to the C-pillar, the Legacy embodies solid toughness and a dynamic active image. Wider fenders emphasize tire and wheel presence, while a frameless hexagonal grille and a lower grille intake that is molded to evoke the image of an aircraft add width and sportiness to the Legacy’s aggressive stance. A reworked side-mirror design improves not only appearance but also aerodynamics and quietness. The side mirrors can also be interlocked with seat position memory, reducing the time required to adjust mirrors before driving. In addition, the Touring trim offers power folding and reverse interlocked tilt-down functions for the side mirrors.



UPSCALE, TECH-LADEN INTERIOR



Front and center, and highlighting Legacy’s upscale interior, is an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD multimedia display, the largest, most advanced infotainment screen ever in a Subaru.



A serene cabin that is almost 3 dB quieter at highway speeds. Subaru engineers worked extensively to find ways to reduce unwanted noise coming into the cabin, fitting the Legacy with new door weather strips that feature a baffle in the mid-section and dual lips on the roof side for improved quietness. Even the weather strip mounting structure was modified to reduce mounting variation and improve sound insulation. Sound-insulated glass, which uses a sound-insulating inner film for the windshield and front-door glass, has been adopted, while glass thickness all around has been increased for class-leading quietness.



Comfort and convenience in the Legacy have been optimized, with increases in front shoulder room, front/rear hip room and rear legroom.

The Legacy wouldn’t be a Subaru if it didn’t offer the go-anywhere usability that has long been a brand hallmark. With 15.1 cu ft of cargo capacity and 1.4 inches of additional cargo floor length, the trunk in the 2020 Legacy can comfortably hold four full-size roller bags, giving it the functionality to match that of many small crossovers. For additional cargo versatility, the Legacy offers standard mounting brackets on the roof for quick installation of a rack, box or tray, making it easy to load surfboards, canoes and other equipment.

For the first time since 2012, the Legacy lineup will feature a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers brisk acceleration and robust all-around performance, with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-4,800 rpm. Mated to a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and steering wheel paddle control switches, the 2.4-liter BOXER launches Legacy XT from 0-60 mph in an estimated 6.1 seconds. Fuel economy for the turbo is equally impressive, with a manufacturer’s estimation of 24/32 mpg city/highway. For 2020, the Legacy’s CVT hydraulic system features a lower viscosity oil that reduces horsepower loss by 32 percent compared to the previous model’s CVT, helping the new model achieve both higher fuel economy and greater driving performance.



Opting for a non-turbo Legacy doesn’t mean sacrificing rewarding performance. The standard naturally aspirated engine is the thoroughly revised 2.5-liter BOXER that debuted in the 2019 Forester. With direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, the 2.5-liter puts out 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. Paired with a Lineartronic CVT, the 2.5-liter BOXER delivers estimated 0-60-mph acceleration of 8.4 seconds and, with the assistance of standard Active Grille Shutters, manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy of 27/35 mpg city/highway.