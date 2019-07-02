Subaru Debuted All-New Seventh-Generation 2020 Legacy

Subaru of America introduced at 2019 Chicago Auto Show the all-new seventh-generation 2020 Legacy sedan – the most advanced Legacy in the model’s 30-year history. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology as well as available tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ multimedia screen, DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horsepower, the 2020 Legacy offers greater technology, performance, safety and refinement than ever before.
For the first time since 2012, the Legacy lineup will feature a
turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged
BOXER engine delivers brisk acceleration and robust all-around
performance, with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque
from 2,000-4,800 rpm. Mated to a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with
manual mode and steering wheel paddle control switches, the 2.4-liter
BOXER launches Legacy XT from 0-60 mph in an estimated 6.1 seconds. Fuel
economy for the turbo is equally impressive, with a manufacturer’s
estimation of 24/32 mpg city/highway. For 2020, the Legacy’s CVT
hydraulic system features a lower viscosity oil that reduces horsepower
loss by 32 percent compared to the previous model’s CVT, helping the new
model achieve both higher fuel economy and greater driving performance.
Opting for a non-turbo Legacy doesn’t mean sacrificing rewarding
performance. The standard naturally aspirated engine is the thoroughly
revised 2.5-liter BOXER that debuted in the 2019 Forester. With direct
injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, the 2.5-liter puts out
182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.
Paired with a Lineartronic CVT, the 2.5-liter BOXER delivers estimated
0-60-mph acceleration of 8.4 seconds and, with the assistance of
standard Active Grille Shutters, manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy
of 27/35 mpg city/highway.