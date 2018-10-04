All-New Fifth-Generation 2019 Subaru Forester – The Roomiest Forester Ever Made

Source: Subaru · 04/10/2018
Debuted at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the fifth generation 2019 Forester is built on the Subaru Global Platform, and is the roomiest, most capable and most versatile Forester ever made.
The 2019 Forester debuts a more rugged style that showcases Subaru’s new design language while retaining a strong family resemblance to the rest of the brand’s portfolio. The exterior has shoulder lines that follow around the pillars to emphasize height and strength. Front, side and rear underguards are standard on all models, with color finish according to trim line. New LED headlights are standard on all models and complement the brand’s signature hexagonal grille.
The 2019 Forester’s wheelbase is increased to 105.1 in. from 103.9 in., with the gain benefiting rear seat legroom, which is now 39.4-in., a 1.4-in. increase. Gains in headroom, hip and shoulder room further bolster passenger comfort and a feeling of spaciousness in the cabin. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier. All Forester models feature lower body side cladding, which helps protect against mud, rocks and other road debris.
The 2019 Forester design increases cargo space to 76.1 cu. ft. with the 60:40 split rear seatbacks lowered, a gain of 1.4 cu. ft. The load floor sits flatter, and the cargo area’s squared-off shape has been further optimized for ease of carrying large objects. Notably, the rear gate opening maximum width is now 51.2-in. wide, a 5.3-in. increase over the previous model and up to 8-in. wider than on some competitive SUVs. For example, with the 2019 Forester, it will be possible to load a full-size golf bag sideways without tilting it.
The roomiest Forester cabin yet is also the quietest, thanks to the Subaru Global Platform’s inherent resistance to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Road noise is significantly reduced and Subaru has worked to tune out certain frequencies to make conversation or listening to music at highway speeds more comfortable. A new Electronic Parking Brake frees up console space by eliminating the traditional parking brake handle.