All-New Eighth-Generation Toyota Camry

Source: Toyota · 06/25/2017
|2018 Toyota Camry
|2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid
|2018 Toyota Camry Specs
|2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Specs
|Press Release :
|All-New Eighth-Generation 2018 Toyota Camry
The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in America for the past 15 years, will be rolling into dealers late summer.
The new eighth-generation Camry utilizes TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), which represents a completely new strategy to the way the company designs, engineers, and packages its vehicles.
The new Camry’s face is accentuated by a two-piece grille comprised of flowing thin and thick treatments – key elements of the Camry’s “Keen Look” design philosophy. The curvaceous 1.6-inch-lower aluminum hood sits neatly above the grille’s uppermost section which accommodates a commanding Toyota emblem
This fashionable trifecta of grille, hood, and emblem blends flawlessly into the A-pillar, and produces a stance that is undoubtedly more aggressive than that of any predecessor.
The 2018 Camry has a sleeker profile than the current model. By lowering the hip points of the occupants (0.8-inches in the front and 1.2-inches at the rear), and therefore their seating positions, the design team was able to reduce the car’s overall vehicle height by approximately one inch from the current model and incorporate a lower roofline, without sacrificing interior space. This invited the designers to pursue a wind-cutting shape and improve aerodynamics.
Like the front, the rear features an athletic motif that melds flowing lines and complex shapes to form a sculpted landscape. Looking closely at the C-pillar’s detail reveals a multitude of surfaces that reflect light from all angles. A distinct crease extends from the slim multicolor taillights down to the bumper, effectively “pushing” the wheels outward in appearance to create a wide posture akin to that of a premium sports sedan.
A newly designed “C A M R Y” badge that gives the car an upscale identity.
2018 Toyota Camry Sporty cabin
Three new powertrains will be available on the new 2018 Camry: They include an all-new 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder D-4S gasoline engine and a new 3.5-liter V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection, both of which are paired to a new eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT); and a next-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).
The Camry’s new 2.5-liter four-cylinder has peak horsepower estimated at 206 at 6,600 rpm with. This engine also powers the Camry Hybrid in which it generates 176 horsepower at 5,700 rpm.
When powered by the 2.5-liter engine, the Camry gas model has fuel economy rated at an EPA-estimate of 29 mpg city/41 mpg highway/34 mpg combined, while the Camry Hybrid achieves outstanding fuel efficiency with a best-in-class EPA-estimated mpg of 51 city/ 53 highway/52 combined on the LE grade, an impressive 30 percent increase for combined mpg, and 44 city/47 highway/46 combined on the SE and XLE, reflecting an increase of 21 percent for combined mpg.
The 3.5-liter V-6 engine has the power output rated at 301 horsepower at 6,600 rpm. Despite its exceptional power output, the new 3.5-liter V-6 engine achieves exemplary fuel efficiency with an EPA-estimated rating of 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway/26 mpg combined, an increase of eight percent for combined mpg over the previous V6.
See Press Release for more details and prices.