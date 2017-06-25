All-New Eighth-Generation Toyota Camry

Video 1 (22m:51s): 2018 Toyota Camry Video 2 (03m:53s): 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Press Release : All-New Eighth-Generation 2018 Toyota Camry

The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in America for the past 15 years, will be rolling into dealers late summer.

The Camry’s new 2.5-liter four-cylinder has peak horsepower estimated at 206 at 6,600 rpm with. This engine also powers the Camry Hybrid in which it generates 176 horsepower at 5,700 rpm.

When powered by the 2.5-liter engine, the Camry gas model has fuel economy rated at an EPA-estimate of 29 mpg city/41 mpg highway/34 mpg combined, while the Camry Hybrid achieves outstanding fuel efficiency with a best-in-class EPA-estimated mpg of 51 city/ 53 highway/52 combined on the LE grade, an impressive 30 percent increase for combined mpg, and 44 city/47 highway/46 combined on the SE and XLE, reflecting an increase of 21 percent for combined mpg.

The 3.5-liter V-6 engine has the power output rated at 301 horsepower at 6,600 rpm. Despite its exceptional power output, the new 3.5-liter V-6 engine achieves exemplary fuel efficiency with an EPA-estimated rating of 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway/26 mpg combined, an increase of eight percent for combined mpg over the previous V6.

