Video (08m:15s): All-New Seventh-Generation 2019 Lexus ES 350

Press Release : All-New Seventh-Generation 2019 Lexus ES Overview

Lexus unveiled all-new seventh-generation 2019 ES which offers the traditional buyers a more spacious, quieter and safer ES than ever before while presents a new generation of customers a sedan with sharpened performance and class-leading active safety technology.

The All-New 2019 Lexus ES will go on sale in September 2018.