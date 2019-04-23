All-New 4th-Generation 2020 Toyota Highlander Unveiled in New York

World Premiere of All-New 2020 Highlander at New York International Auto Show
The fourth-generation Highlander offers the choice between a powerful V6 or new-generation hybrid powertrain. The gas version is powered by the 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, offering 295 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft of torque and a manufacturer-estimated 22 MPG combined fuel economy.
The Hybrid version is powered by the new-generation Toyota Hybrid System which combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine and two electric motors in a system that’s more compact, and more efficient than before. The new hybrid system offers 240 total system horsepower, and an EPA-estimated 34 combined MPG which is a 17-percent improvement over the previous-generation Highlander Hybrid’s 28 combined MPG.