All-New 4th-Generation 2020 Toyota Highlander Unveiled in New York

Press Release : World Premiere of All-New 2020 Highlander at New York International Auto Show

The next-generation three-row mid-size crossover SUV 2020 Highlander was unveiled at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, and will arrive in Toyota dealerships in winter, the Highlander Gas model and Hybrid will arrive in December 2019 and February 2020 respectively.

The 2020 Highlander lineup includes five grades, starting with a new L grade, then layering amenities and technology in LE, XLE, Limited and the top-of line Platinum. (The Hybrid is offered on all but the L grade.)

The fourth-generation Highlander is 2.36 inches (60mm) longer, all in the cargo area to add even greater cargo volume than before. The second row can be slid an extra 1.2-in. further up to increase distance between the second and third rows.

Interior details include softer padded surfaces and a more tailored look with stitching that continues from the door trim to the instrument panel.



The cabin offers improved functionality throughout, from a center console that offers available Qi wireless charging to plenty of storage spaces and USB charging ports. On Limited and Platinum grades, new ambient LED lighting sets a relaxing mood. Inset steering wheel controls are a modern luxury touch on all grades.

The fourth-generation Highlander offers the choice between a powerful V6 or new-generation hybrid powertrain. The gas version is powered by the 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, offering 295 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft of torque and a manufacturer-estimated 22 MPG combined fuel economy.

The Hybrid version is powered by the new-generation Toyota Hybrid System which combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine and two electric motors in a system that’s more compact, and more efficient than before. The new hybrid system offers 240 total system horsepower, and an EPA-estimated 34 combined MPG which is a 17-percent improvement over the previous-generation Highlander Hybrid’s 28 combined MPG.