Press Release : All-New 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback

Along with the All-New part sedan-part truck Yaris Adventure, Toyota will debut its all-new 2020 Yaris Hatchback at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

To be offered in mono-spec LE and XLE grades, the 2020 Yaris Hatchback has a distinct “hunkered-down, bulldog-like stance”. The front end features a hexagon lower front grille and sharp-eyed headlamps.

At 161.6 inches long and super-tight 32.2 ft. turning circle, the Yaris Hatchback can “scoot into parking spaces that most others pass up”, and yet, the new Yaris Hatchback is spacious, with a wheelbase nearly 2.4 inches longer than the previous Yaris Liftback model. The 15.9 cu. ft., trunk area is nearly the size found in a midsize sedan.

On all 2020 Yaris Hatchback models, standard 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, body-color side mirrors and door handles, and a chrome tailpipe tip set the premium tone. The side mirrors are power-adjustable and have integrated LED turn signals, and they’re also heated for quick cold-weather defrosting.

Interior, the 2020 Yaris Hatchback offers standard 7-inch Touchscreen display audio system, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® as well as voice recognition and Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free phone operation.

The All-New Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 106 horsepower and estimated 40 MPG Highway Fuel Economy.