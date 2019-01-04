All-New 2020 Toyota Yaris Adventure to Make Debut at 2019 New York International Auto Show

Capitalizing on consumers flocking to the small crossover segment, Yaris Adventure answers the question that nobody asked. It’s part truck, part sedan, but 100 percent awesome.

Toyota is very excited to debut this product that nobody saw coming, – said a senior executive at Toyota

Just like the RAV4 created the small SUV segment in 1994, the Yaris Adventure creates the subcompact pickup segment. It will make its debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The Yaris Adventure leads its segment in everything.* It comes standard with a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 103 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque, both top of its class.* Its 7.6-inch ground clearance and 42.5-inch legroom are also class-leading. There isn’t a spec on the Yaris Adventure that doesn’t come out on top.*

*Yaris Adventure is the only truck in the subcompact truck segment.



A bold, passenger-first design gives the 2020 Yaris Adventure a distinct look. The front end projects a gutsy attitude with a hexagon lower front grille and sharp-eyed headlamps. The automatic LED headlamps incorporate daytime running lights, which pair perfectly with the aggressive front bumper complete with tow hooks.



At 167.2 inches long, the Yaris Adventure Grade can fit into parking spaces that most other truck owners have to pass up.

Fun facts: The Yaris Adventure is the only vehicle with a bed that doesn’t come with a full-size spare tire. No navigation (because anyone smart enough to drive the Yaris Adventure knows exactly where they’re going).

Warranty: Due to the extensive testing done on Yaris Adventure, a warranty won’t be offered for this truck because it would be unthinkable that something goes wrong. However, roadside assistance will be offered, as it’s likely the truck will get stuck if it veers too far off road.

Note: April Fools‘ Day