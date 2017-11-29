All-New 2019 Subaru Ascent Unveiled in L.A

Subaru today debuted the all-new 2019 Ascent. The highly anticipated three-row SUV is the biggest Subaru ever built and is designed for active families on-the-go.
The Ascent’s exterior builds on Subaru’s “Dynamic x Solid” design philosophy to create an SUV with a commanding presence.
The all-new SUV incorporates the brand’s signature hexagonal grille and C-shaped headlights that are reminiscent of pistons moving inside a BOXER engine. Prominent wheel arches emphasize Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and flow into a horizontal character line and are also mirrored in the flared lower sills for a solid and powerful look. Lower side and wheel arch cladding provide a rugged and capable appearance.
The all-new Ascent, with a 113.8-in. wheelbase, is the largest Subaru ever built and is the mobile headquarters for the entire family.
The dramatic new look carries into the cabin and starts from the central zone and flows outward to create a rich and spacious feel.
The Ascent is an all-new model and comes with three rows of seating, with available bench or captain’s chairs in the second row. With 153.5 cubic feet of passenger volume, plus ample cargo space, the Ascent provides room for every passenger and their gear. Rear doors open 75 degrees for improved access to the third row. Eight USB charging ports are available throughout the cabin and a 120-volt power outlet based in the rear of the center console allow charging for multiple electronic devices. With 19 standard cup and bottle holders, every passenger’s beverage is secure and close at hand.
The three-row SUV is powered by an all-new 2.4-liter BOXER engine that uses a combination of direct fuel injection, high compression (10.6:1), Subaru Dual Active Valve Control System (DAVCS), a twin-scroll turbocharger and an intercooler to achieve outstanding performance and high efficiency. The engine produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Subaru in history.