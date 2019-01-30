All-New 2019 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback

Press Release : All-New 2019 Mazda3 Overview

Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new Mazda3 adopts a matured KODO Design language that attempts to embody the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall form presents a simple, single motion, subtle undulations bring the design to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface. The result is a richer and more powerful expression of vitality than previous KODO models.

In designing the hatchback and sedan versions of the new Mazda3, the development team took a fresh look at their respective values and personalities and then worked to maximize the unique appeal of each. The hatchback presents a powerful and seductive look with lasting visual appeal that evokes a sense of exciting experiences to come. In contrast, the clean, sleek and sophisticated beauty of the sedan speaks of maturity and refinement. The result is two body types with personalities so distinct one might even think they were completely different models.

The design concept for the hatchback focused on creating a solid mass with a seductiveappeal that conveys a fresh expression of hatchback styling. When viewed from the rear, the cabin and body come together to appear as a single solid mass. This unique form realizes a powerful, solid presence and an expression of seductive and lasting appeal.

The design concept for the sedan is “sleek and elegant.” While conforming to traditional sedan styling by bringing together the hood, cabin andtrunk as three distinct elements, the development team aimed to elevate those elements and achieve a new level of beauty that befits a Mazda sedan. The result is a refined, mature expression of elegance.

The cockpit design applies the “vanishing point” concept down to the parts level, including the steering wheel spokes and center display. Along with emphasizing the driver-centered axis running from front to rear through the cockpit zone, this design approach also expresses a second horizontal axis through the layout of the forms that run left and right from the instrument panel out to the door trim on both sides.



The design goal was simplicity throughout based on the aesthetics of “less is more.” For example, the climate-controlpanel and passenger-side louvers are integrated into the left-right axis that follows the line of the instrument panel. This results in a clean and simple design.

Powertrain

1.5-, 2.0- and 2.5-liter versions of the latest SKYACTIV-G comprise the gasoline engine lineup for the new Mazda3. All three adopt optimized intake ports and piston shape, split fuel injection and a coolant control valve to deliver higher levels of dynamic performance, fuel economy and environmental friendliness.

The SKYACTIV-D 1.8 is the diesel engine offering for the new Mazda3. Incorporating ultra-high-response multi-hole piezo injectors allows the engine to utilize high-pressure, precisely controlled multi-stage injection. This realizes a finer balance of enhanced fuel economy, quietness andreduced exhaust gases, while also delivering smoother, more robust performance.

All-new Mazda3 is the first production car to offer Mazda’s innovative SKYACTIV-X engine. Features include superior initial response, powerful torque, faithful linear response and free-revving performance. The engine is assisted by Mazda’s intelligent new M Hybrid system, which supports greater gains in fuel economy, and achieves higher levels of driving pleasure and environmental friendliness.

2019 Mazda3 (SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine)