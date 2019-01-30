All-New 2019 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback

Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new Mazda3 adopts a matured KODO Design language that attempts to embody the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall form presents a simple, single motion, subtle undulations bring the design to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface. The result is a richer and more powerful expression of vitality than previous KODO models.
Powertrain
1.5-, 2.0- and
2.5-liter versions of the latest SKYACTIV-G comprise the gasoline engine lineup
for the new Mazda3. All three adopt optimized intake ports and piston
shape, split fuel injection and a coolant control valve to deliver higher
levels of dynamic performance, fuel economy and environmental
friendliness.
The SKYACTIV-D
1.8 is the diesel engine offering for the new Mazda3. Incorporating
ultra-high-response multi-hole piezo injectors allows the engine to
utilize high-pressure, precisely controlled multi-stage injection. This
realizes a finer balance of enhanced fuel economy, quietness andreduced
exhaust gases, while also delivering smoother, more robust performance.
All-new Mazda3
is the first production car to offer Mazda’s innovative SKYACTIV-X engine.
Features include superior initial response, powerful torque, faithful
linear response and free-revving performance. The engine is assisted by
Mazda’s intelligent new M Hybrid system, which supports greater gains in
fuel economy, and achieves higher levels of driving pleasure and
environmental friendliness.