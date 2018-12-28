Concept Cars

All-New 2019 Honda Passport

Video (00m:54s): 2019 Honda Passport
Press Release : 2019 Honda Passport Overview

Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new 2019 Honda Passport 5-passenger V6-powered SUV will be slotted in between the compact CR-V and three-row Pilot in Honda’s lineup when i goes on sale early 2019.

2019 Honda Passport
The all-new 2019 Honda Passport’s rugged exterior design and stance is highlighted by standard 20-inch wheels, a matte-black grille, floating roof design, aggressive wheel arches, increased ride height and a tailgate design that emphasizes width. 
2019 Honda Passport interior
Inside, Passport offers best-in-class passenger space (115.9 cu.-ft.) and total interior volume (157.1 cu.-ft.) for carrying family, friends and weekend adventure gear. Passport features a large (best-in-class 2.5 cu.-ft.) segmented underfloor cargo compartment for carrying dirty gear or keeping valuables out of sight.
2019 Honda Passport
All 2019 Honda Passport trims are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 280 peak horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net), placing Passport in the top of its class for standard horsepower in a segment where some competitors offer less powerful 4-cylinder engines as standard equipment. The Honda i-VTEC® V6 is mated to the latest-generation of Honda’s 9-speed automatic transmission (9AT) that is among the most advanced in the class, offering smooth and responsive power delivery.

2019 Honda Passport Hi-Res. Images

2019 Honda Passport (interior)
2019 Honda Passport (interior)

Passport will be offered in four trims: the well-appointed Sport, upgraded EX-L, high-tech Touring, and the fully equipped Elite. All models except the line-topping Elite can be configured with 2- or all-wheel drive – all Elite trims come standard with all-wheel drive. All trims will feature 20-inch alloy wheels and tires, the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technology, LED headlights, fog lights, taillights and DRLs, Smart Start and Smart Entry and three-zone automatic climate control. EX-L and higher trims utilize Honda’s latest Display Audio interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, a physical volume knob and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. 

