All-New 2019 Honda Passport
|2019 Honda Passport
|2019 Honda Passport Overview
Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the all-new 2019 Honda Passport 5-passenger V6-powered SUV will be slotted in between the compact CR-V and three-row Pilot in Honda’s lineup when i goes on sale early 2019.
Passport will be offered in four trims: the well-appointed Sport, upgraded EX-L, high-tech Touring, and the fully equipped Elite. All models except the line-topping Elite can be configured with 2- or all-wheel drive – all Elite trims come standard with all-wheel drive. All trims will feature 20-inch alloy wheels and tires, the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technology, LED headlights, fog lights, taillights and DRLs, Smart Start and Smart Entry and three-zone automatic climate control. EX-L and higher trims utilize Honda’s latest Display Audio interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, a physical volume knob and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.