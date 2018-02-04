Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 Fifth-Generation RAV4 in New York – Arriving Dealerships in Late 2018

Video 1 (03m:50s): 2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure Video 2 (04m:22s): 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited Video 3 (04m:43s): 2019 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid

Press Release : Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 RAV4 in New York

The All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its fifth-generation debut at the New York International Auto show, anticipated to maintain its popularity as the number-one-selling vehicle in the Toyota lineup, as well as the best-selling non-pickup-truck in the U.S.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited Preliminary Exterior Dimensions (vs. 2018) [difference]

Wheelbase 105.9 in. (104.7 in.) [+1.2 in.] Overall Length 180.9 in. (181.1 in.) [-0.2 in.] Overall Width 73 in. (72.6 in.) [+0.4 in.] Overall Height 66.9 in. (67.1 in. *with roof rail) [-0.2 in.]

The power source for RAV4’s driving abilities comes from one of two powertrains:

Dynamic Force 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine with VVT-iE mated to an 8-speed Direct-Shift Automatic Transmission, which motivates the five gas models

Dynamic Force 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) engine with Electronically-Controlled Continuously-Variable Transmission (ECVT), which activates the four hybrid models

Slated to arrive at dealers in the winter at the end of 2018, the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 will be available in gas and hybrid models. The hybrid models will go on sale in early 2019.