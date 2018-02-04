Concept Cars

Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 Fifth-Generation RAV4 in New York – Arriving Dealerships in Late 2018

Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 Fifth-Generation RAV4 in New York – Arriving Dealerships in Late 2018

Video 1 (03m:50s): 2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure
Video 2 (04m:22s): 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited
Video 3 (04m:43s): 2019 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid
Press Release : Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 RAV4 in New York

The All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its fifth-generation debut at the New York International Auto show, anticipated to maintain its popularity as the number-one-selling vehicle in the Toyota lineup, as well as the best-selling non-pickup-truck in the U.S.

2019 Toyota RAV4

Implemented with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the RAV4 adopts the charisma of a bolder and tougher SUV, but in a package that is lower and wider. The longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks provide a stable driving platform. The unibody chassis is 57 percent more rigid than the outgoing version. Ground clearance has been increased by more than half an inch, yet RAV4 is able to achieve improved aerodynamics.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited Preliminary Exterior Dimensions (vs. 2018) [difference]

Wheelbase 105.9 in. (104.7 in.) [+1.2 in.]
Overall Length 180.9 in. (181.1 in.) [-0.2 in.]
Overall Width 73 in. (72.6 in.) [+0.4 in.]
Overall Height 66.9 in. (67.1 in. *with roof rail) [-0.2 in.]
2019 Toyota RAV4

The relocated side mirrors are now positioned lower on the door for increased forward visibility around the A-pillar. Side visibility is increased thanks to a lowered beltline and the redesigned and enlarged rear-quarter glass assists with rear-diagonal visibility.

2019 Toyota RAV4 (interior)

Designers applied the theme of Refined to every detail of the interior cabin, resulting in an impressive arrangement that suits a wide variety of driving experiences and preferences. The interior atmosphere represents an elevated sophistication with a premium, modern design and uncomplicated layout. Between front passengers sits a center console having a repositioned standard Electronic Parking Brake for easier accessibility. Ergonomics have been further enhanced by an increase in the console’s volume, side-by-side cup holders, and an open tray capable of holding small items, with optional Qi wireless charger. The in-dash tray within arm’s reach of front passengers will see its share of electronics, sunglasses, and travel must-haves.

2019 Toyota RAV4 (interior)

Rear seat passengers will appreciate the spacious back cabin thanks to an increase in left and right couple distance, as well as legroom.

The power source for RAV4’s driving abilities comes from one of two powertrains:

  • Dynamic Force 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine with VVT-iE mated to an 8-speed Direct-Shift Automatic Transmission, which motivates the five gas models
  • Dynamic Force 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) engine with Electronically-Controlled Continuously-Variable Transmission (ECVT), which activates the four hybrid models

Slated to arrive at dealers in the winter at the end of 2018, the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 will be available in gas and hybrid models. The hybrid models will go on sale in early 2019.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hi-Res. Images

2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4 (interior)
2019 Toyota RAV4 (interior)
2019 Toyota RAV4 (interior)
2019 Toyota RAV4 (interior)

