All-New 2018 Toyota Camry Gets Totally Evolutionized

Source: Toyota · 01/10/2017
|Video 1 (03m:29s):
|2018 Toyota Camry XSE
|Video 2 (03m:31s):
|2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE
|Press Release :
|All-New 2018 Toyota Camry Announced
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid (left) and 2018 Camry (right)
Toyota has announced the all-new 2018 Camry, the eighth-generation, which has gone through a total evolution to become the most captivating mid-size sedan Toyota has ever built. According to Toyota, the the 2018 Camry is built from a clean state, and promises to provide fun and excitement.
The new Camry’s face is accentuated by a two-piece grille comprised of flowing thin and thick treatments – key elements of the Camry’s “Keen Look” design philosophy. The curvaceous 1.6-inch-lower hood sits neatly above the grille’s uppermost section which accommodates a commanding Toyota emblem.
For the hybrid model, the emblem is tinged a distinct blue hue. This fashionable trifecta of grille, hood, and emblem blends flawlessly into the A-pillar, and produces a stance that is undoubtedly more aggressive than that of any predecessor.
The 2018 Camry has a sleeker profile than the current model. By lowering the hip points of the occupants (nearly 1.0-inch in the front and 1.2-inches at the rear), and therefore their seating positions, the design team was able to reduce the car’s overall vehicle height by approximately one inch from the current model and incorporate a lower roofline, without sacrificing interior space. Striking character lines around and along the body augment the aggressive front and rear fenders, giving the reimagined Camry a sportiness that’s never before been perceived on this model. The lower hip point, shoulder line, roof line and hood height gives the new Camry the appearance that it has a low center of gravity
Like the front of the vehicle, the rear features an athletic motif that melds flowing lines and complex shapes to form a sculpted landscape. Looking closely at the C-pillar’s detail reveals a multitude of surfaces that reflect light from all angles. The 2018 Camry also features a newly designed Camry logo that gives the car an upscale identity.
The completely redesigned interior is a fusion of functionality, futuristic styling, and a high degree of personal space and craftsmanship. A key visual element of this driver-focused design concept is a sweeping yet elegant new character line that flows down from the instrument cluster and bisects the center console waterfall.
Camry will again be available in four grades: LE, XLE, SE and XSE. The new Camry’s “Sport” SE and XSE grades wear a noticeably different body style than the entry level LE and premium XLE grades. Three new powertrains will be available on the new 2018 Camry: They include a new 3.5-liter V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection and an all-new 2.5-liter inline-4 gasoline engine, which comes paired to a new 8-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT), and a next-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).
See Press Release for more details and preliminary specifications.