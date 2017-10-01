All-New 2018 Toyota Camry Gets Totally Evolutionized

Video 1 (03m:29s): 2018 Toyota Camry XSE Video 2 (03m:31s): 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE

Press Release : All-New 2018 Toyota Camry Announced

Toyota has announced the all-new 2018 Camry, the eighth-generation, which has gone through a total evolution to become the most captivating mid-size sedan Toyota has ever built. According to Toyota, the the 2018 Camry is built from a clean state, and promises to provide fun and excitement.

Camry will again be available in four grades: LE, XLE, SE and XSE. The new Camry’s “Sport” SE and XSE grades wear a noticeably different body style than the entry level LE and premium XLE grades. Three new powertrains will be available on the new 2018 Camry: They include a new 3.5-liter V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection and an all-new 2.5-liter inline-4 gasoline engine, which comes paired to a new 8-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT), and a next-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).

