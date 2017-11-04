All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Offers Higher Performance and Efficiency

Source: Subaru · 04/11/2017
|Press Release :
|All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Announced
Debuted at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the all-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is wholly redesigned, built on the new Subaru Global Platform and offers better performance, efficiency, safety, capability and comfort.
The Crosstrek’s new exterior design incorporates the brand’s signature hexagonal grille and hawk-eye headlights onto a more sculptural body, its rugged stance is accentuated by prominent wheel arches and flowing lines. Black side- and wheel-arch cladding, lower rocker panels and roof rails provide a sharp contrast to the body color.
The dramatic new look carries into the cabin, with an outward-flow design that follows the front of the car. The 2018 Crosstrek rides on a 104.9-in. wheelbase, up 1.2-in. over the last generation Crosstrek. Just 0.6-in. longer than the outgoing model and 0.9- in. wider, the Crosstrek retains its nimble size but adds an even roomier cabin. With 60/40 split flat-folding seat seats and wider rear gate opening, the 2018 Crosstrek has a larger cargo area for greater utility. The Crosstrek delivers excellent all-around visibility, high ground clearance (8.7-in.), 17-in. alloy wheels and class-leading interior volume is a nimble compact SUV package.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered in three trim levels: 2.0i base, Premium and Limited. The Limited’s interior features black or new high-contrast gray leather with orange double stitching on the seats, door armrests and instrument panel. Standard amenities include an automatic climate control system, leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Keyless Access & Push-Button Start and 8-inch color display. A 6-way power driver’s seat, which is the first ever in a Crosstrek, is also standard equipment for the Limited. The exclusive instrument panel features white gauge cluster illumination, and new harman/kardon premium audio is available in the Crosstrek for the first time. Models equipped with EyeSight also include High Beam Assist. Lastly, the available navigation system now features maps provided by TomTom.
SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia systems offer the latest in digital music playing, Bluetooth wireless capability, iPod control, smartphone integration and more. The display screen acts as the display for the standard rear vision camera, and the top-level system includes navigation.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is powered by a revised version of the FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine which gains direct fuel injection and other enhancements to boost both performance (now 152-hp vs. 148 before) and drivability.
See Press Release for more details