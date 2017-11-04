All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Offers Higher Performance and Efficiency

Press Release : All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Announced

Debuted at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the all-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is wholly redesigned, built on the new Subaru Global Platform and offers better performance, efficiency, safety, capability and comfort.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is powered by a revised version of the FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine which gains direct fuel injection and other enhancements to boost both performance (now 152-hp vs. 148 before) and drivability.

See Press Release for more details