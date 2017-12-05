All-New 2017 Honda Civic Si Arrives at Dealerships Tomorrow, $23,900 for Starting Price

Source: Honda · 05/12/2017
Video (00m:40s):
|2017 Honda Civic Si
Press Release :
|All-New 2017 Honda Civic Si
Honda announced the pricing for the all-new 2017 Civic Si which will arrive at dealership tomorrow with a starting price, for both Sedan and Coupe, at $23,900.
As the Honda’s first ever turbocharged Civic Si, the 2017 Civic Si is powered by a high-performance, high-torque 1.5-liter, direct-injected and turbocharged DOHC in-line 4-cylinder engine with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC). Mated to a short-throw, 6-speed manual transmission, the powertrain provides a dynamic driving experience with a much broader power band and significantly increased torque output compared to the previous Si. Peak output of 205 horsepower2 arrives 1,300 rpm lower in the rev range (5,700 vs. 7,000 rpm) and peak torque of 192 lb-ft3 (+18 lb-ft) is produced 2,300 rpm earlier (2,100 vs. 4,400 rpm) and sustained over 70 percent of the engine’s rev range.
The 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan are significantly lighter than the previous generation models: Civic Si Sedan curb weight, at 2,906 pounds, is down 96 pounds from the previous model, while the Si Coupe, at 2,889 pounds, is 113 pounds lighter than before. Both models feature a more rigid body and upgraded chassis components, including a dual-pinion adaptive electric power steering system with variable ratios, sport-tuned suspension featuring a two-mode adaptive damper system, a helical limited-slip differential, larger 12.3-inch front brake rotors (+0.5 inches) and wider 235/40 R18 tires with an available summer tire option. In addition to adaptive dampers, suspension upgrades include stiffer spring rates, more rigid stabilizer bars (+30 percent front, +60 percent rear), solid front and rear compliance bushings, and ultra-rigid front upper control arms shared with the track-ready Civic Type R. Wheel track for the new Si Sedan and Coupe has increased 1.2 inches at the front and 0.3 inches at the rear, offering improved stability, a lower center of gravity and improved cornering performance.
On the outside, the Civic Si features an aggressive front fascia with gloss black Honda “wing” and large lower air intakes
At the rear, the Si Coupe continues the Civic Coupe’s distinctive full-width light bar and adds a prominent raised wing spoiler, while the Si Sedan includes an exclusive rear fascia and decklid wing spoiler incorporating a LED brake light.
18-inch split 5-spoke alloy wheels featuring a model-exclusive machined finish, low-profile tires and a chrome center-mounted polygonal exhaust finisher.
Inside, the Civic Si features exclusive bolstered front sport seats with red stitching, including stitched Si logos, which carries through to the doors, leather wrapped steering wheel, shift boot and sporty leather and aluminum shift knob. The red color scheme carries through to the driver’s TFT meter as well as audio system illumination. Finally, aluminum sport pedals and carbon-look instrument panel trim finish off the Civic Si’s unique interior appearance.
