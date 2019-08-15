Acura to Debut Type S Concept – Aiming to Return to Its Performance Roots
Acura returns to Monterey Car Week, one of the world’s top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, to debut the Type S Concept. Following its world premiere at a private Acura reception Thursday, August 15, the Acura Type S Concept will publicly debut on Friday, August 16 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. It will then be showcased at the historic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn on Sunday, August 18.
“The return of Type S is instrumental in our mission to return Acura to its performance roots,” said Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. “From bringing back the NSX to winning at the highest level of North American sports car racing and ushering-in a new generation starting with the RDX, we are revitalizing Acura on the foundation of our original and authentic brand values, piece by piece.”
Acura Type S Heritage
A fundamental step in fulfilling the promise of Precision Crafted Performance, Acura will debut two Type S performance variants in the next two years, starting with the second-generation TLX Type S. Type S models will deliver a high performance driving experience with quicker acceleration, nimbler handling and stronger braking performance than conventional Acura models. From 2001 through 2008, four Type S models set the standard for Acura performance in North America:
- 2001-2003 Acura 3.2CL Type S: The Type S performance line debuted with the 2001 Acura 3.2CL Type S. It featured a 3.2-liter V6 engine with 260 horsepower (upgraded from 225 hp), a 5-speed automatic with a manual shift function, quicker steering, 17-inch wheels and tires and a sport-tuned suspension. In its final model year, a 6-speed manual transmission was available.
- 2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL Type S: Debuting a year after the 3.2CL Type S, the 3.2TL Type S featured the same performance-tuned engine and transmission, and similar suspension, wheel and tire upgrades. Unlike the 3.2CL Type S, the 3.2TL Type S was not available with a manual transmission.
- 2002-2006 Acura RSX Type S: The RSX Type S joined the family in 2002, powered by a new 2.0-liter i-VTEC® 4-cylinder with 200 horsepower (upgraded from 160 hp) connected exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission. In 2005, the RSX Type S received a power increase to 210 horsepower, along with styling changes that included an eye-catching larger rear wing.
- 2007-2008 Acura TL Type S: The third-generation Acura TL rejoined the Type S lineup in 2007 and was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 making 286 horsepower (upgraded from 3.2-liter V6 with 258 hp), a 6-speed manual transmission, 4-piston Brembo brakes, sport suspension, upgraded wheels and tires and distinctive quad exhaust.