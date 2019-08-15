Acura to Debut Type S Concept – Aiming to Return to Its Performance Roots

Video 1 (01m:00s): Acura Type S Concept (Reveal) Video 2 (01m:50s): Acura Type S Concept

Press Release : Acura Type S Concept to Debut in Monterey

Acura returns to Monterey Car Week, one of the world’s top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, to debut the Type S Concept. Following its world premiere at a private Acura reception Thursday, August 15, the Acura Type S Concept will publicly debut on Friday, August 16 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. It will then be showcased at the historic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn on Sunday, August 18.

“The return of Type S is instrumental in our mission to return Acura to its performance roots,” said Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. “From bringing back the NSX to winning at the highest level of North American sports car racing and ushering-in a new generation starting with the RDX, we are revitalizing Acura on the foundation of our original and authentic brand values, piece by piece.”

Building off its powerful stance, the Type S Concept’s front fascia reflects both form and function. Large center and side intakes are capable of supplying required airflow to a high-performance engine and brake package, with fascia detailing evolved from the NSX and Acura Precision Concept. The headlights are underscored, literally, by translucent white “Chicane” LEDs that serve double duty as running lights and turn signals.

The front fascia transitions to a side profile that communicates both power and elegance. Sheer surfaces and continually shifting angles are balanced by sharp, intersecting lines that create the impression that every surface is changing shape as it flows front to rear. Sheer side surfaces gradually open-up to muscular rear wheel arches, emphasizing the concept’s wide track.



A sharp and distinctive tail features an upswept decklid with a sharply creased centerline (drawn from the hood) and integrated forged carbon spoiler. “Chicane” LED taillights, a large rear diffuser and quad chrome exhaust outlets complete the look.



In addition to the rear decklid spoiler, forged carbon – created by bonding layers of carbon on top of one another to exceed the strength of traditional interwoven carbon – is applied to the front and rear splitters, side sills, rear decklid spoiler and multi-spoke 21-inch wheels.

The Type S Concept showcases new elements of Acura design including next-generation, four-lamp Jewel Eye® LED headlights, an open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille, and “Chicane” daytime running lights and taillights, both drawing inspiration from the Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype race car.

Acura Type S Heritage

A fundamental step in fulfilling the promise of Precision Crafted Performance, Acura will debut two Type S performance variants in the next two years, starting with the second-generation TLX Type S. Type S models will deliver a high performance driving experience with quicker acceleration, nimbler handling and stronger braking performance than conventional Acura models. From 2001 through 2008, four Type S models set the standard for Acura performance in North America: