2021 Toyota Supra Gets More Power and All-New Four-Cylinder Turbo Model

Toyota GR Supra Gains More Power and First-Ever Four-Cylinder Turbo Model for 2021
For 2021, Toyota adds an all-new lower weight GR Supra 2.0 four-cylinder version with 255 horsepower to the Supra lineup. Toyota also gives the GR Supra 3.0 a power boost and revised chassis tuning. A new 2021 special edition, the GR Supra A91 is also available with exclusive color and design features.
More Power
For 2021, Toyota is keeping the
pedal down, boosting output of the Supra’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six
from 335 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm to 382 hp at 5,800-6,500 rpm, a 14-percent
increase. Torque rises from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at
1,800-5,000 rpm.
The increased output results from a
slew of upgrades throughout the engine. The new dual-branch exhaust manifold,
with six ports instead of two, improves heat management. A new piston design
reduces the engine’s compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1.
The greatly revised engine produces
higher torque at higher rpm and retains the eagerness to rev with turbine-like
smoothness. Toyota projects that the new engine will reduce the Supra 3.0
model’s 0-60 acceleration time to 3.9 seconds, from 4.1. The 8-speed automatic
transmission with paddle shifters carries over for 2021.