2021 Toyota Supra Gets More Power and All-New Four-Cylinder Turbo Model

Press Release : Toyota GR Supra Gains More Power and First-Ever Four-Cylinder Turbo Model for 2021

For 2021, Toyota adds an all-new lower weight GR Supra 2.0 four-cylinder version with 255 horsepower to the Supra lineup. Toyota also gives the GR Supra 3.0 a power boost and revised chassis tuning. A new 2021 special edition, the GR Supra A91 is also available with exclusive color and design features.

2021 Toyota Supra Lineup

More Power

For 2021, Toyota is keeping the pedal down, boosting output of the Supra’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from 335 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm to 382 hp at 5,800-6,500 rpm, a 14-percent increase. Torque rises from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

The increased output results from a slew of upgrades throughout the engine. The new dual-branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, improves heat management. A new piston design reduces the engine’s compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1.

The greatly revised engine produces higher torque at higher rpm and retains the eagerness to rev with turbine-like smoothness. Toyota projects that the new engine will reduce the Supra 3.0 model’s 0-60 acceleration time to 3.9 seconds, from 4.1. The 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters carries over for 2021.

Retuned Chassis for Supra 3.0

The 2020 GR Supra won praise for its ride/handling balance, but even the exceptional can be improved. Seeking increased roll resistance and enhanced cornering stability, Toyota retuned the Supra 3.0 chassis, adding lightweight aluminum braces that tie the strut towers to the radiator support to increase lateral rigidity, along with front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning. Revised programming for the electric power steering (EPS), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Active Differential works in concert with the hardware changes to make the 2021 Supra more stable through quick transitions, such as compound turns.

The First Four-Cylinder Supra Is Quick and Light

The 2020 GR Supra broke from the model’s traditions in several areas, and the 2021 version seems to do it again with the first-ever four-cylinder turbo model. Or does it? The new Supra 2.0 becomes the entry model, returning a two-tier performance lineup that parallels the A70 and A80 Supra models.



The 2021 Supra 2.0 offers an intermediate model between the Toyota 86 and the Supra 3.0, giving the customer three distinct Toyota sports car choices.



The 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six, including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.



The Supra 2.0 uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission as the 3.0, and Toyota projects 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds, which will make it Toyota’s second quickest vehicle in the lineup. The Supra 2.0 has the same electronically limited 155-mph top track speed as the 3.0, and its fuel consumption will be lower.

2021 Toyota Supra Special Edition

For 2021 Toyota is offering 1,000 new A91 Editions. This special edition Supra will have the 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine and will be available in a choice of two colors, Nocturnal or Refraction, the latter exclusive to the A91 Edition and an all-new color for Supra. Accenting the Supra’s concept car-inspired body are a rear black carbon fiber lip spoiler, matte black wheels, C-pillar graphics and carbon fiber mirror caps. The black Alcantara® leather-trimmed interior with blue contrast is likewise exclusive to this limited-availability model, and each A91 Edition will come with two exclusive key gloves and trunk mat.

