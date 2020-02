GR Supra 3.0 Gets Power Boost and Revised Chassis Tuning.

For 2021, Toyota is boosting output of the Supra’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from 335 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm to 382 hp at 5,800-6,500 rpm, a 14-percent increase. Torque rises from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.