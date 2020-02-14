2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0

The new Supra 2.0 becomes the entry model, returning a two-tier performance lineup that parallels the A70 and A80 Supra models.

The 2021 Supra 2.0 offers an intermediate model between the Toyota 86 and the Supra 3.0, giving the customer three distinct Toyota sports car choices.

The 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six, including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.

New GR Supra 2.0 is First-Ever Four-Cylinder Version, with 255 Horsepower and Lower Weight