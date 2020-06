Toyota has something special in store for sport hatchback fans who like their cars with expressive styling and bold colors. Dressed out with an exclusive body kit and striking Supersonic Red paint, the 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition will be produced limited to 1,500 units, which will arrive this late late summer.

For the 2021 model year, Toyota puts the spotlight on fun in the Corolla family, with special models in both hatchback and sedan body styles.

On the hatchback side, the new Special Edition, based on the SE CVT grade, grabs attention with its Supersonic Red paint job, black-painted 18-in. alloy wheels and a bold body kit that beats the aftermarket in style and value. The body kit adds a sporty front splitter, side skirts, black rear roof spoiler, a rear bumper garnish and a unique Special Edition badge.

Slim, J-shaped Bi-Beam LED headlamps wrap deeply into the front fenders and give Corolla Hatchback a distinct expression. It’s functional, of course, with precise illumination. The all-LED taillamps feature a diffusing inner lens designed to highlight the Corolla Hatchback’s stout stance.