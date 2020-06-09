Concept Cars

Subaru Announces 2021 Crosstrek with Newly Available 2.5 Liter Engine

Press Release : SUBARU ANNOUNCES 2021 CROSSTREK
Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the 2021 Crosstrek compact SUV. A new Sport trim joins the lineup for 2021 with a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine offering a substantial performance boost over the 2.0-liter engine in the Base and Premium trims. The Limited trim also adds the 2.5-liter engine for 2021. The 2021 Crosstrek will arrive into retailers late Summer.
The 2021 Crosstrek features a redesigned front bumper with new-design fog light insert covers (Base trim) or fog light covers (all other trims), plus new-design front grille, with details specific to each trim.
The 2021 Crosstrek combines a bold SUV design with standard 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails, black side cladding, and a gloss black rear roof spoiler. The rugged look is matched by a highly capable chassis with 8.7-inches of ground clearance for versatility in both city and off-road driving.

Two Power Levels for 2021
Debuted on the 2019 Forester, the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine in the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited produces 182 hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. With their standard Lineartronic® CVT(continuously variable transmission), these trim levels achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG.

The 2021 Crosstrek Base and Premium trims continue to use the efficient and responsive 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic CVT. The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG.

The Limited cabin features black or gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel, plus a 6-way power driver’s seat. Standard amenities include leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; and high-grade multifunction display with color LCD.

