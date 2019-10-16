Toyota Revealed Concept Model of the Second-Generation 2021 Mirai

In 2015, it debuted the Mirai, the first production hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) offered for sale to retail customers in North America (Mirai means “future” in Japanese). Now, Toyota has revealed the second-generation Mirai, rebooted as a premium sedan with cutting-edge design, technology and driving performance.
The dramatic change in design also signals a new driving experience
from Mirai. A targeted 30-percent increase in range is achieved by an
improvement in fuel cell system performance and increased hydrogen
storage capacity. Additionally, the new Mirai will offer a more
powerful, engaging and even quieter driving experience than its
pioneering forerunner.
At its core, the Mirai is an electric vehicle, but it never needs to
be plugged in to recharge. An FCEV generates its own electricity onboard
from hydrogen & oxygen, with water as the only tailpipe emission. A
fill-up takes just about five minutes at an SAE-conforming hydrogen
fueling station in California or Hawaii (with stations also planned for
the Northeast and other areas).
Toyota is working to develop a line of battery electric vehicles
(BEVs) and includes FCEVs in its electrification roadmap. Toyota
projects that fuel cell electric technology will one day be as common as
the company’s hybrid electric technology.