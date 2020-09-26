2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
Source: Nissan · 09/26/2020
A new Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition joins the 2021 Nissan Maxima lineup when it goes on sale this fall. The limited production package builds on the fully equipped Maxima Platinum grade and includes:
- Unique two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior color with black roof
- Exclusive 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels
- Black exterior finishers and trim badges, including 40th Anniversary badge
- Black exhaust finishers
- Red semi-aniline leather-appointed seating with 40th Anniversary embossing
- Red contrast interior stitching
- Satin Dark Chrome interior faceted finishers
- White speedometer and tachometer faces reminiscent of past Maxima models
- Heated rear seats