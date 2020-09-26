2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition

A new Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition joins the 2021 Nissan Maxima lineup when it goes on sale this fall. The limited production package builds on the fully equipped Maxima Platinum grade and includes:

Unique two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior color with black roof

Exclusive 19-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels

Black exterior finishers and trim badges, including 40th Anniversary badge

Black exhaust finishers

Red semi-aniline leather-appointed seating with 40th Anniversary embossing

Red contrast interior stitching

Satin Dark Chrome interior faceted finishers

White speedometer and tachometer faces reminiscent of past Maxima models

Heated rear seats