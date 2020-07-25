Concept Cars

2021 Lexus NX 300h


The 2021 Lexus NX 300h emphasizes efficiency with the 33/city, 30/highway, 31/combined mpg estimates determined by Lexus. Lexus hybrids havelong been the platinum standard for seamless hybrid performance, high efficiency and proven dependability. The NX 300h’s system combines output from a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and a high-torque electric motor through its unique transmission. The system varies power between the gas engine and electric motor or combines both as needed. The result is a combined 194 system horsepower.

