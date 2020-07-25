2021 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT

The NX 300 F SPORT grabs the senses with its detailed design, handling performance and sound. The F SPORT exterior includes a unique honeycomb front end with a more aggressive grille, optional Premium Triple-Beam LED headlights and a lower bumper with elegant chrome treatment. The front-end of the NX 300 F SPORT achieves an even more aggressive appearance thanks to a lower bumper, rear lower bumper and taillamps, an addition of laser fog light housing, larger exhaust opening and an 18-inch F SPORT alloy wheels with All-Season or Summer tires.

Enjoy the sound of an engine revving? The Lexus NX 300 F SPORT obliges with Active Sound Control (ASC), which brings some of the engine note through the speakers and enhances it, with volume adjustable by the driver.

Body-hugging, quilted NuLuxe® sport seat surfaces are exclusive to the F SPORT, which also offer an exclusive interior color, Circuit Red. The driver grips a perforated leather-trimmed F SPORT steering wheel with paddle shifters and brushed metallic gearshift.

The F SPORT’s unique instrumentation is inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar. The driver can view real-time performance with the G-Force meter “G-ball” in the Multi Information Display. The G-ball moves in response to the vehicle’s lateral and longitudinal forces. The MID displays the peak force in each direction. Display bars indicate the steering angle, throttle opening angle and brake pressure. The MID also provides a turbo-boost display.