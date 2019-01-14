Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Toyota Toyota Supra is Officially Back, Starting MSRP of Under $50K

Toyota Supra is Officially Back, Starting MSRP of Under $50K

Video 1 (03m:49s): 2020 Toyota Supra Exterior and Driving Footage
Video 2 (03m:17s): 2020 Toyota Supra Exterior Close-up, Interior and Drifting Footage
Press Release : A Legend Returns: 2020 Toyota Supra Makes World Debut
Sports car enthusiasts have been waiting more than 20 years for the return of Supra and will soon be able to purchase the 2020 Toyota GR Supra for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $49,990. The fifth-generation GR Supra, the first global Toyota GAZOO Racing model, makes its undisguised world debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, ending years of anticipation and speculation among sports car enthusiasts around the world.

The 2020 Supra embodies its rich lineage at first glance, with a design that shows a particular kinship with the fourth-generation Supra built from 1993-2002, as well as the landmark 1967 Toyota 2000 GT.
The resemblance is more than skin deep: the new-generation Supra also shares with those notable models the common traits of a short wheelbase, sophisticated chassis, and high-performance inline-six-cylinder engine.   There is a strong connection to Toyota’s 1967 2000 GT and 1993-2002 Supra in both design and mechanical configuration.
The Supra design delivers a 50:50 weight balance while optimizing front-to-rear aerodynamic balance. Toyota sports car heritage is evident throughout. The double-bubble roof design, for example, recalls the Toyota 2000 GT and it reduces drag by shaving the roof center to reduce the projected frontal area without sacrificing occupant headroom.
The 2020 Supra goes on sale in summer of 2019 and will be available in two grades – 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, as well as a Launch Edition which will be based on the 3.0 Premium grade. Driving enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating blend of power, precision and agility thanks to a rear-wheel drive design that honors Toyota sports car heritage with its low center of gravity and optimal weight balance.
The 2020 Supra will be powered by a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. The new Supra’s 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbo six will produce 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque and will be teamed with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Toyota projects 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds, which makes this the quickest toyota-branded production vehicle to date.

The 2020 Supra cockpit deftly blends traditional GT elements with ultra-modern functionality. The low, narrow-section dash gives the driver expansive forward visibility, ideal for precisely placing the car in corners.

A high-definition color display forms the instrument panel, projecting a large-diameter, three-dimensional meter dial that seems to float over it. The single-meter design consolidates information necessary for performance driving, such as the tachometer and shift-timing indicator, enabling the driver to easily focus on critical control information through the small-diameter steering wheel.

The display’s easy-to-read layout puts multimedia information, including audio and available navigation, on the right side. An available full-color Head-Up Display projects vital driving and navigation information ahead of the driver.

Toyota designers took a fresh approach to designing the center console, giving it an asymmetrical shape that tightly envelops the driver, with a padded pillar that serves as a right leg bolster. The passenger’s side of the console, meanwhile, is open for a roomy feel, yet also features kneepads for bolstering in corners. The center console tightly groups controls for sports driving. The climate control panel protrudes from the center dash, easing operation without averting eyes from the road.

2020 Toyota Supra Hi-Res. Images

2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior
2010 Toyota Supra interior

Share Your Thoughts