Home Toyota 2020 Toyota Supra Exterior and Driving Footage

2020 Toyota Supra Exterior and Driving Footage

2020 Toyota Supra

  • First New Supra in the U.S. in 21 Years
  • First Global GR Model Developed by Toyota GAZOO Racing
  • Design Inspired by Calty’s FT-1 Concept
  • Two-Seat, Driver-Focused Cabin
  • 335-HP Turbocharged Inline-Six-Cylinder Engine
  • 8-Speed Transmission with Paddle Shifters
  • Two Available Grades and Launch Edition
  • Standard Active Differential and Adaptive Suspension

2020 Toyota Supra Hi-Res. Images

Share Your Thoughts