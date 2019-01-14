2020 Toyota Supra Exterior and Driving Footage
Do you like this Video?
Loading the player ...
Source: Toyota · 01/14/2019
2020 Toyota Supra
- First New Supra in the U.S. in 21 Years
- First Global GR Model Developed by Toyota GAZOO Racing
- Design Inspired by Calty’s FT-1 Concept
- Two-Seat, Driver-Focused Cabin
- 335-HP Turbocharged Inline-Six-Cylinder Engine
- 8-Speed Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Two Available Grades and Launch Edition
- Standard Active Differential and Adaptive Suspension