Toyota Gives the CH-R Updated Look and New Features for 2020

Press Release : 2020 Toyota C-HR At a Glance

Toyota updates the C-HR style for 2020 with a redesigned front fascia, headlamps, bumper, grille and spoiler. The LE grade joins its siblings with standard LED headlamps and also debuts a new optional 17-inch alloy wheel design. The Limited grade gets a new 18-inch alloy wheel design.

Toyota designers went all-in on expressiveness with the C-HR. The slim LED headlights wrap deeply into the sides of the hood, running rearward along the fender tops.

Deep, curvy character lines emerge from a prominent Toyota badge on the front fascia and lead into the narrower core body. These lines continue below the side windows and above the rear wheel, where they join a high beltline and distinctive C-pillar with hidden-type design door handles.

The sport coupe persona is especially evident in the fastback-style roof, highly sculpted “wide body” rear quarter panels, and a lip spoiler on the hatchback. At the roof’s edge, a color-matched cantilevered wing tapers neatly inboard.



Canards on the rear quarter panels, front and rear spats, a streamlined rear lower bumper, and stabilizing fins integrated into the taillights all manage critical airflow in and around the body. Beneath the body, a bevy of rigid covers – on the engine, floor, fuel tank, and aft of the rear wheels – cull turbulence and, in doing so, help enhance vehicle control and fuel efficiency.

Added features enhance value for 2020. All C-HR models already came equipped with Apple CarPlay compatibility and now, for 2020, standard Android Auto compatibility completes the smartphone compatible suite. In addition, the LE grade picks up SiriusXM® All Access 3-Month Trial Satellite Radio, which was already standard on XLE and Limited.