Toyota Adds Venture Edition to 2020 4Runner Lineup

4Runner Venture Edition adds more utility and flair in an awesome package designed for explorers everywhere. One of the most notable features is the standard Yakima Megawarrior roof rack. Supported by the included roof rack cross bars, the Megawarrior rack is constructed of heavy-duty steel and provides additional roof-top storage in its spacious tray that measures 52 inches in length, 48 inches in width and 6.5 inches in height.

Venture Edition is built on 4Runner’s proven body-on-frame construction that features a four-link rear axle and coil-spring suspension. It is equipped with a part-time 4WD system that features a 2-speed transfer case with selectable low range. When the going really gets rough, a selectable rear locker comes standard to provide added traction when needed in low range.

A host of exterior changes set Venture Edition apart from the rest. The Toyota logos at the front and rear of the 4Runner, along with the 4Runner badge on the rear tailgate, will be black on Venture Edition, while additional black accents will include the outer mirrors, door handles and rear spoiler. Although based on the TRD Off-Road Premium, Venture Edition ditches the TRD Off-Road badging from the C-pillar for a cool, minimalist look.

Those features are just the start of the 4×4 tools in Venture Edition’s arsenal. Standard CRAWL control provides additional low-range off-road functionality by regulating engine speed and braking force to slowly move the vehicle in forward or reverse at one of five driver-selectable low-speed settings. When engaged, CRAWL allows the driver to focus on steering in challenging terrain without having to also modulate the throttle or brake pedal. Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) can help maintain traction by distributing drive force to any one wheel in contact with the ground when it senses wheel slippage. Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) is another traction tool that helps improves grip by controlling wheel spin based on the terrain setting (like dirt, sand or rock) selected by the driver.

The 4Runner Venture Edition runs on Gunmetal-colored 17-inch TRD wheels

Inside, 4Runner Venture Edition floors gain additional protection from the elements thanks to standard all-weather floor mats. A rear cargo mat will also come standard, and an additional cargo solution comes in the form of an available rear sliding cargo deck. In addition, the Venture Edition is fitted with SofTex-trimmed powered and heated front seats with “TRD” lettering on the headrests. SofTex-trimmed seats are also featured in the second row.