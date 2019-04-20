Subaru Introduced 6th-Generation 2020 Outback and All-New Onyx Edition XT

Video (01m:39s): 2020 Subaru Outback

Press Release : SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW SIXTH-GENERATION 2020 OUTBACK

Subaru of America introduced the all-new 2020 Outback offering the most advanced features, design and capability in its history. The sixth-generation SUV comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. With an available tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system with integrated center information display, DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horsepower, the 2020 Outback delivers greater technology, safety and performance than ever before.



Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which provides increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), the Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.

ONYX EDITION

Built on the Premium trim, the new 2020 Onyx Edition XT features black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels, hands-free power gate, front view monitor, and exclusive dual-mode X-Mode and full-size spare tire.

The 2020 Outback’s interior design uses a widened windshield and long lines from the center of the instrument panel to the door panels to create an open environment. The new Onyx Edition TX features an exclusive gray two-tone interior. Further, the seats are wrapped in a new water-repellant durable StarTex™ material.

With a cargo floor length of 78 inches with the rear seatbacks folded, the 2020 Outback offers up to 75.7 cu ft of cargo space. And with a wider rear gate opening, the Outback can comfortably accommodate long items such as camping gear, golf clubs or strollers.

PERFORMANCE

For the first time since 2009, the Outback lineup offers a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter BOXER, with direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, delivers 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.



All 2020 Outback models are paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers a 3,500-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history, while the 2.5-liter provides more than a 600-mile range on a single tank. Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy is 26/33 mpg city/highway for the 2.5-liter and 23/30 mpg city/highway for the turbo.