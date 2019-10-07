2020 Nissan Versa Sedan

The 2020 Versa features an all-new dramatic and expressive exterior with a fresh new interior.

The new design, which features lower, wider and longer exterior dimensions while retaining Versa’s roomy interior space, is the latest in the makeover of Nissan’s complete sedan lineup.

Inside, the Versa interior continues with the signature design elements found in Maxima and Altima, including the “Gliding Wing” instrument panel that expands the feel of the space through use of a light and sleek “wingspan.” The effect of the design’s spatial symmetry is an enhanced sense of togetherness. The horizontal architecture, open spaces and use of harmonious materials and colors add a fresh, up-level quality to the entire cabin.

Color is also a carefully considered element of the new Versa’s appeal. Eight dynamic colors are offered, including Electric Blue Metallic, Monarch Orange Metallic and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat.

The 2020 Nissan Versa is powered by the next generation 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine offers 122 horsepower and a 114 lb-ft of torque paired with the enhanced Xtronic transmission or a 5-speed manual.