2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

The 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition pays homage to Nissan’s performance heritage and includes a unique exterior and interior treatments, including special seat embroidery and an Alcantara® headliner with unique stitching. Based on the 2020 GT-R Premium model, it also offers increased performance. Three exterior color options are offered, each with special 50th anniversary strips, badging and wheels. The interior features unique coloring and badging.

The 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition will go on sale in summer 2019.

2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition Hi-Res. Images

