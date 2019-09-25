Concept Cars

2020 Nissan Armada


PDF File (264.18 KB): 2020 Nissan Armada Specs

2020 Nissan Armada exterior and driving footage

For 2020, Armada adds a new 22″ Wheel Package with 22×8-inch 14-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels and 275/50R22 all-season tires. In addition, heated outside mirrors are now standard on all grade levels.

The 2020 Armada is available in a choice of four grade levels – SV, SL, Platinum and Platinum Reserve – and in 4×2 or 4×4 drive configurations.

2020 Nissan Armada Hi-Res. Images

2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada
2020 Nissan Armada (interior)
2020 Nissan Armada (interior)
2020 Nissan Armada (interior)
2020 Nissan Armada (interior)

