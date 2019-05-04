Lexus Introduces Track Edition to the 2020 Lexus RC F Lineup

New to the lineup for 2020, the Lexus RC F Track Edition is a limited production model for hardcore enthusiasts. It blends the luxury and craftsmanship of the standard RC F with performance upgrades typically reserved for exotic sportscars.

More than a mere accessories package, the limited production RC F Track Edition features a precisely engineered set of upgrades that work together seamlessly to push its performance to a new level. Developed with input from Lexus race teams in the Super GT and IMSA series, the Track Edition is designed to deliver exceptional performance that enthusiasts can easily exploit in a wide variety of conditions.

The 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.96 seconds. Top speed remains limited to 168 mph. Like the standard model, weight reduction was a key area of focus for the Track Edition. With a total curb weight of 3,781 pounds, the Track Edition weighs 176 pounds less than the previous RC F. Combined that with the 472 hp V8, and the Track Edition has the best power-to-weight ratio (8.01:1) in its class

Every RC F Track Edition comes standard with Brembo® carbon ceramic brake rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers. The rotors are significantly lighter than their steel counterparts, contributing to a 48.5-pound total reduction in unsprung weight. Carbon ceramic rotors are also better able to withstand the extreme heat cycling associated with performance driving and their minimal wear characteristics result in less vibration at high speeds.

On the Track Edition, the calipers are painted red to distinguish them at a distance from the standard orange calipers used on the standard RC F. One change that is shared by all RC F models is a new brake pedal design that offers a longer stroke that allows for more precise control and a less abrupt initial bit on application.



Additional weight reduction was achieved with the switch to a set of ultra-lightweight 19” BBS forged alloy wheels. They feature a design derived from the RC F GT3 race car with a matte black finish and bright machined lip. A milling process is used to create the complex shape of the wheel spokes that helps to reduce the overall weight of each wheel by 1.5 pounds compared to the standard wheels

A standard titanium muffler and connector pipes is yet another area where the Track Edition sheds weight. Rarely seen on production cars, the use of titanium sheds 15 pounds from the rear of the Track Edition. This particular muffler is also tuned to deliver a linear sound over the entire rev range to take advantage of the unique acoustic characteristics of titanium. The exhaust tips are made from stainless steel, but are coated in a blue finish for a unique look.

The extensive use of carbon fiber is another weight saving measure that you can see as well as feel. All Track Edition models come standard with a carbon fiber roof and hood along with switching to a carbon fiber partition behind the rear seats. Many of these carbon fiber pieces are made on the same line that supplied the Lexus LFA during its two-year production run.

At the rear of the car, all Track Edition models come with a fixed rear wing made from carbon fiber in place of the active spoiler offered on the standard RC F. The fixed wing is not only lighter than the active spoiler, it does double duty by simultaneously reducing both the coefficient of lift and drag. It reduces lift through the use of a wing shape that is concave on the top and convex on the bottom. The shape of these surfaces slows down the air over the top of the wing to increase pressure and speed up the air underneath the wing to decrease pressure.



The interior comes standard with Circuit Red leather-trimmed seats with Alcantara® accents. The soft Alcantara trim is also used on the center console and armrests. Red carbon trim on the doors and dashboard is also exclusive to the Track Edition along with red carpeting.

Both the 2020 Lexus RC F and the RC F Track Edition have started production and will be available at dealers soon. Pricing for the 2020 RC F starts at $64,750 not including destination. The 2020 RC F Track Edition starts at $96,650 not including destination.