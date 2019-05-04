Lexus Introduces Track Edition to the 2020 Lexus RC F Lineup

More than a mere accessories package, the limited production RC F Track Edition features a precisely engineered set of upgrades that work together seamlessly to push its performance to a new level. Developed with input from Lexus race teams in the Super GT and IMSA series, the Track Edition is designed to deliver exceptional performance that enthusiasts can easily exploit in a wide variety of conditions.
The 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.96 seconds. Top speed remains limited to 168 mph. Like the standard model, weight reduction was a key area of focus for the Track Edition. With a total curb weight of 3,781 pounds, the Track Edition weighs 176 pounds less than the previous RC F. Combined that with the 472 hp V8, and the Track Edition has the best power-to-weight ratio (8.01:1) in its class
Every RC F Track Edition comes standard with Brembo® carbon ceramic brake rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers. The rotors are significantly lighter than their steel counterparts, contributing to a 48.5-pound total reduction in unsprung weight. Carbon ceramic rotors are also better able to withstand the extreme heat cycling associated with performance driving and their minimal wear characteristics result in less vibration at high speeds.
The extensive use of carbon fiber is another weight saving measure that you can see as well as feel. All Track Edition models come standard with a carbon fiber roof and hood along with switching to a carbon fiber partition behind the rear seats. Many of these carbon fiber pieces are made on the same line that supplied the Lexus LFA during its two-year production run.
Both the 2020 Lexus RC F and the RC F Track Edition have started production and will be available at dealers soon. Pricing for the 2020 RC F starts at $64,750 not including destination. The 2020 RC F Track Edition starts at $96,650 not including destination.