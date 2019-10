Lexus announced the second Black Line Special Edition on the popular NX 300, now on both the FWD and AWD models. Both exclusive exterior and interior design elements have been added to highlight the 2020 NX 300’s innovative and sleek styling, while adding the latest in Lexus multimedia connectivity with the addition of standard Android Auto™ integration.

The 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition builds on the Premium Package with exclusive 18-inch bronze-finished wheels accented by color key over fenders – a first for the NX family.

From the front, the Lexus signature black grille is framed by a black surround and black fog lamp housing along with black exterior mirrors to align with the Black Line Special Edition series.

Inside the NX 300 Black Line Special Edition, the bronze theme continues with exclusive ornamentation and exclusive bronze stitching on the seats, center console, door trim, floormats and key gloves. Guests will also notice signature elements of the Black Line series, including the black headliner and additional enhanced features like the heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Lexus Memory System for added comfort.

With three exterior colors – Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, or Matador Red Mica, the 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition is offered limited to 2,000 units in FWD or AWD models.