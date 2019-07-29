Lexus Introduces All-New Sport Package for the 2020 LX 570
Lexus is giving buyers of the 2020 LX 570 a new way to express their style with the introduction of the all-new Sport Package. Available on the 3-row model only, the new interior and exterior styling package enhances the LX’s traditional lines with the following updates:
- Exterior: Exclusive sport grille and front fascia, revised lower rear valence, body color side mirrors with chrome accents.
- Interior: Semi-aniline, leather-trimmed seats in Black, Cabernet, or exclusive Moonlight White, black headliner.
LX models with the Sport Package also include the Luxury package (heated/ventilated front/rear seats, four-zone climate concierge, LX projector door lamps), 21-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels, a Mark Levinson 19-speaker surround sound audio system, heated linear espresso wood steering wheel, head up display and a wireless charging pad.
The 2020 Lexus LX 570 goes on sale in September with a base price of $86,380 for the two-row model. The three-row model starts at $91,380. Sport Package models will have a base price of $99,300.