Lexus Introduced 2020 Limited LC 500 Inspiration Series with Nori Green Pearl Paint

A style icon since its introduction three years ago, the Lexus LC 500 adds another layer of sophistication this year with the introduction of the limited-edition 2020 Inspiration Series.

Blending the sensational lines of the LC 500 with a classic color palette, this new limited-production LC aims to evoke a more refined, mature coupe without giving up any of the modern performance, technology and style that makes it so desirable.

The transformation starts with its distinctive Nori Green Pearl paint, an exclusive Inspiration Series color for the LC. Subtle in its depth of color, yet eye catching at a glance, the distinctive shade of green complements every angle of the LC’s stunning design. A set of 21 -inch, two-tone wheels complete the look that elevates the LC’s style profile to another level.

The interior of the LC Inspiration Series is equally striking thanks to a two-tone color scheme that highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship found in every LC. The 10-way power adjustable seats are trimmed in aniline leather, the softest, highest-grade leather available in the Lexus lineup. The rich Bespoke Saddle Tan color is unique to the Inspiration Series and is complemented by a slightly darker shade of Alcantara® trim on the door panels that adds a soft, inviting feel to the cabin.



In contrast with the tan seats, dark Black Amber leather trim is used on the steering wheel, dashboard, center console and doors. Brown stitching ties the darker leather trim together with the seats in addition to highlighting the fanatical precision of each stitch.



The finishing touch for each 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series is a custom sill plate that marks the limited-edition nature of each car. Drawing from the geometric shapes found in the rear brake lights, the laser cut plates function as a subtle reminder of this car’s rarity every time you open the door.

2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series (Rear View)

There are no mechanical changes to this LC 500, so its naturally aspirated, 5.0-liter V8 delivers the same 471 horsepower as every LC that has come before it. The 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels through a standard limited slip differential that allows for a 0-to-60mph time of just 4.4 seconds.

Limited to just 100 units in the U.S., the 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.