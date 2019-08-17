Lexus Introduced 2020 Limited LC 500 Inspiration Series with Nori Green Pearl Paint

A style icon since its introduction three years ago, the Lexus LC 500 adds another layer of sophistication this year with the introduction of the limited-edition 2020 Inspiration Series.
There are no mechanical changes to this LC 500, so its naturally aspirated, 5.0-liter V8 delivers the same 471 horsepower as every LC that has come before it. The 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels through a standard limited slip differential that allows for a 0-to-60mph time of just 4.4 seconds.
Limited to just 100 units in the U.S., the 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.