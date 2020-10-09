Concept Cars

2020 Lexus J201 Concept Specs

2020 Lexus J201 Concept Specs


  • Based on the venerated LX 570 flagship, J201 enables extraordinary retreats through curated enhancements.
  • Crafted by overlanding experts, Expedition Overland, J201 introduces the Lexus pillars of Brave Design, Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and Omotenashi beyond the paved path.
  • Set to debut at the 10-day-long Rebelle Rally on October 8th 2020 with defending champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley behind the wheel.

Lexus J201 Concept Hi-Res. Images

Lexus J201 Concept (2020)
