2020 Lexus J201 Concept Specs
Do you like this Story?
Source: Lexus · 10/09/2020
- Based on the venerated LX 570 flagship, J201 enables extraordinary retreats through curated enhancements.
- Crafted by overlanding experts, Expedition Overland, J201 introduces the Lexus pillars of Brave Design, Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and Omotenashi beyond the paved path.
- Set to debut at the 10-day-long Rebelle Rally on October 8th 2020 with defending champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley behind the wheel.