2020 Honda CR-V Gets Refreshed

PDF File (192.21 KB): 2020 Honda CR-V Specs

The refreshed 2020 Honda CR-V is arriving in dealerships with a refreshed exterior design, new and upgraded features, and a new turbocharged powertrain for the popular LX trim, along with standard Honda Sensing® technologies on all grades.

All 2020 CR-Vs benefit from new front and rear exterior styling cues, including a redesigned front bumper and grille, and new headlight designs. EX and EX-L trims also get redesigned alloy wheels, while Touring grades get new 19-inch (+1 in.) wheels and tires. The 2020 model also debuts three new exterior colors: Radiant Red Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Aegean Blue Pearl.

Inside, CR-V’s spacious and tech-savvy cabin gets a redesigned center console with more conveniently located USB ports and more flexible storage space, while the line-topping CR-V Touring adds a heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging.

Mechanically, the biggest change to the 2020 CR-V is the addition of the 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected engine for the popular LX trim, which replaces a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. For the LX, this means more power (+6 horsepower), a flatter torque curve (179 lb.-ft. @ 2000-5000 rpm vs. 180 lb.-ft. @ 3900 rpm) and a higher EPA fuel economy rating (+2 mpg city/highway/combined).

Importantly, the CR-V LX also gets Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, extending these popular features throughout the CR-V lineup.

All gasoline-powered 2020 CR-Vs now feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected powerplant rated at 190 horsepower (SAE net) and 179 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net), delivering refined and responsive performance across the engine’s full operating range. Available in front-wheel-drive or with Honda Real Time all-wheel drive, power is transmitted through a sporty continuously variable transmission (CVT) with smooth-shifting Honda G-Shift control logic.