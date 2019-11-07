2020 Honda CR-V Gets Refreshed
2020 Honda CR-V Specs
|2020 Honda CR-V Specs
The refreshed 2020 Honda CR-V is arriving in dealerships with a refreshed exterior design, new and upgraded features, and a new turbocharged powertrain for the popular LX trim, along with standard Honda Sensing® technologies on all grades.
Mechanically, the biggest change to the 2020 CR-V is the addition of the 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected engine for the popular LX trim, which replaces a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. For the LX, this means more power (+6 horsepower), a flatter torque curve (179 lb.-ft. @ 2000-5000 rpm vs. 180 lb.-ft. @ 3900 rpm) and a higher EPA fuel economy rating (+2 mpg city/highway/combined).
Importantly, the CR-V LX also gets Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, extending these popular features throughout the CR-V lineup.
All gasoline-powered 2020 CR-Vs now feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected powerplant rated at 190 horsepower (SAE net) and 179 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net), delivering refined and responsive performance across the engine’s full operating range. Available in front-wheel-drive or with Honda Real Time all-wheel drive, power is transmitted through a sporty continuously variable transmission (CVT) with smooth-shifting Honda G-Shift control logic.