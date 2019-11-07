Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Honda 2020 Honda CR-V Gets Refreshed

2020 Honda CR-V Gets Refreshed

PDF File (192.21 KB): 2020 Honda CR-V Specs

The refreshed 2020 Honda CR-V is arriving in dealerships with a refreshed exterior design, new and upgraded features, and a new turbocharged powertrain for the popular LX trim, along with standard Honda Sensing® technologies on all grades.

2020 Honda CR-V
All 2020 CR-Vs benefit from new front and rear exterior styling cues, including a redesigned front bumper and grille, and new headlight designs. EX and EX-L trims also get redesigned alloy wheels, while Touring grades get new 19-inch (+1 in.) wheels and tires. The 2020 model also debuts three new exterior colors: Radiant Red Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Aegean Blue Pearl.
2020 Honda CR-V interior
Inside, CR-V’s spacious and tech-savvy cabin gets a redesigned center console with more conveniently located USB ports and more flexible storage space, while the line-topping CR-V Touring adds a heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging.

Mechanically, the biggest change to the 2020 CR-V is the addition of the 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected engine for the popular LX trim, which replaces a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. For the LX, this means more power (+6 horsepower), a flatter torque curve (179 lb.-ft. @ 2000-5000 rpm vs. 180 lb.-ft. @ 3900 rpm) and a higher EPA fuel economy rating (+2 mpg city/highway/combined).

Importantly, the CR-V LX also gets Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, extending these popular features throughout the CR-V lineup.

All gasoline-powered 2020 CR-Vs now feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected powerplant rated at 190 horsepower (SAE net) and 179 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net), delivering refined and responsive performance across the engine’s full operating range. Available in front-wheel-drive or with Honda Real Time all-wheel drive, power is transmitted through a sporty continuously variable transmission (CVT) with smooth-shifting Honda G-Shift control logic.

2020 Honda CR-V Hi-Res. Images

2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V (interior)
2020 Honda CR-V (interior)
2020 Honda CR-V (interior)
2020 Honda CR-V (interior)
2020 Honda CR-V (interior)

Share Your Thoughts