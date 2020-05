Starting this summer, Lexus will produce a limited run of 200 GS 350 F SPORT Black Line Special Edition vehicles in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models.

Built on the 350 F SPORT model, the 2020 GS Black Line combines track-tuned chassis enhancements with exclusive interior and exterior features. Contrasting against the Ultra White or Caviar exterior, the car is distinguished by the Gloss Black F SPORT wheels, Gloss Black grille inserts in the front, black outer mirror caps and a specialized black spoiler in the rear.

2020 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT Limited Edition (rear quarter view)

Gloss Black F SPORT wheels and orange brake calipers.