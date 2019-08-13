2020 Acura NSX to Debut Heritage Color – Indy Yellow Pearl
Source: Acura · 08/13/2019
- A modern interpretation of sought-after Spa Yellow, offered on the 1997-2003 NSX, Indy Yellow Pearl joins Berlina Black as one of two NSX heritage colors
- Spa Yellow was the fifth most popular first-generation NSX color
- 2020 NSX now available for ordering, with first deliveries due in November
Each NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio and continues the NSX tradition of offering an incredible performance value in the supercar market. The 2020 NSX is powered by an innovative Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors supplementing the engine with instantaneous electric torque. The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.