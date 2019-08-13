2020 Acura NSX to Debut Heritage Color – Indy Yellow Pearl

A modern interpretation of sought-after Spa Yellow, offered on the 1997-2003 NSX, Indy Yellow Pearl joins Berlina Black as one of two NSX heritage colors

Spa Yellow was the fifth most popular first-generation NSX color

2020 NSX now available for ordering, with first deliveries due in November

The 2020 Acura NSX will debut a striking new Indy Yellow Pearl paint scheme during Monterey Car Week. The 2020 Acura NSX will first be displayed at Concours on the Avenue in Downtown Carmel alongside an NSX GT3 Evo race car, featuring a custom designed livery with yellow and blue accents over the exposed carbon fiber body. The 2020 NSX is now available for ordering, with first customer deliveries to begin in November. The 2020 NSX carries a starting Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $157,500, not including delivery charges.

Indy Yellow Pearl pays homage to Spa Yellow, one of two yellow paints offered on the first generation NSX, and will join Berlina Black as an available heritage color for the 2020 model year. Spa Yellow, known as “Indy Yellow” in some markets, was applied to around 20-percent of NSXs produced between 1997 and 2003. For the final two years of NSX production (2004-2005), Spa Yellow was replaced by Rio Yellow.

2020 Acura NSX Interior

Each NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio and continues the NSX tradition of offering an incredible performance value in the supercar market. The 2020 NSX is powered by an innovative Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors supplementing the engine with instantaneous electric torque. The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.