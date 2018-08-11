Concept Cars

Toyota Showcased 2019 Corolla Hatchback Drift Demo Car at 2018 SEMA

Showcased at Toyota’s 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show display, the Drift Demo 2019 Corolla Hatchback pushes the new car’s limits by adapting it to one of today’s hottest motorsport venues.

2019 Drift Demo Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Papadakis Racing modified a 2019 Corolla Hatchback to compete in the Formula DRIFT Pro series. The car was torn down to a bare chassis, then completely reassembled from the ground up. The drivetrain was converted from front- to rear-wheel drive, the chassis’ center section cut apart and rebuilt to accept the transmission and driveline. The engine was swapped for a Toyota 2AR-FE with a custom forced-induction system and nitrous oxide. Front and rear suspension components were completely redesigned and CNC-machined from raw billet. Custom widebody panels were designed and manufactured in collaboration with Jon Sibal and TRD (Toyota Racing Development).

This car on display is a clone of the Pro drift car; a Drift demonstration vehicle that underwent the same build process, engine tuned to 850hp, and features an “old school meets new school” TRD-Blue Flame livery.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Drift Car

BUILD PARTNER: Papadakis Racing
INTAKE: Custom aluminum piping
EXHAUST: Full race custom turbo header
ENGINE: 850hp 2.7L Toyota 2AR-FE 4-Cylinder, BorgWarner EFR 8374 Turbocharger, custom air-to-air intercooler, custom nitrous oxide plumbing
BRAKES: StopTech front assemblies
WHEELS: Motegi Racing MR133
TIRES: Nexen N’Fera SUR4G
INTERIOR: Sparco; Papadakis Racing Custom Roll Cage
LIVELY: Jon Sibal Designworks
BODYWORK: Auto Tuned carbon fiber front lip, side skirts & rear spats

