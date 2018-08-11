Toyota Showcased 2019 Corolla Hatchback Drift Demo Car at 2018 SEMA

Showcased at Toyota’s 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show display, the Drift Demo 2019 Corolla Hatchback pushes the new car’s limits by adapting it to one of today’s hottest motorsport venues.

This car on display is a clone of the Pro drift car; a Drift demonstration vehicle that underwent the same build process, engine tuned to 850hp, and features an “old school meets new school” TRD-Blue Flame livery.