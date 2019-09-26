Concept Cars

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209


PDF File (34.60 KB): 2019 Subaru STI S209 Specs

Subaru WRX STI S209

  • First-ever STI-crafted S-line performance vehicle sold in the United States
  • Limited production run of 209 vehicles
  • Available exclusively in the U.S.
  • 341-horsepower 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine
  • Aggressive new look with wide fenders, front canards and rear wing
  • Performance-focused chassis with flexible strut tower bar and draw stiffeners
  • Exclusive 19 x 9-inch forged BBS® wheels with bespoke Dunlop® SP Sport Maxx® GT600A tires
  • Brembo® brakes with new high-friction pads Available in two exterior colors: World Rally Blue Pearl and Crystal White Pearl

2019 Subaru STI 209 Hi-Res. Images

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Limited Edition
