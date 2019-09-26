2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
Source: Subaru · 09/26/2019
|2019 Subaru STI S209 Specs
Subaru WRX STI S209
- First-ever STI-crafted S-line performance vehicle sold in the United States
- Limited production run of 209 vehicles
- Available exclusively in the U.S.
- 341-horsepower 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine
- Aggressive new look with wide fenders, front canards and rear wing
- Performance-focused chassis with flexible strut tower bar and draw stiffeners
- Exclusive 19 x 9-inch forged BBS® wheels with bespoke Dunlop® SP Sport Maxx® GT600A tires
- Brembo® brakes with new high-friction pads Available in two exterior colors: World Rally Blue Pearl and Crystal White Pearl