Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home GT-R Nissan Announced Pricing for 2019 GT-R

Nissan Announced Pricing for 2019 GT-R

PDF File 1 (221.04 KB): 2019 Nissan GT-R Specs
PDF File 2 (218.54 KB): 2019 Nissan GT-R NISMO Specs
PDF File 3 (214.75 KB): 2019 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Specs
2019 Nissan GT-R
Nissan announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 Nissan GT-R, which is on sale now at select Nissan dealers nationwide. The starting MSRP1 of $99,990 for the 2019 GT-R Pure model, the most affordable of the four available GT-R trim levels, remains unchanged from 2018.

The other available 2019 GT-R trim levels are the:

  • GT-R Premium, which includes an 11-speaker Bose® audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system.
  • GT-R Track Edition, which is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO.
  • GT-R NISMO, the ultimate GT-R with 600 horsepower – versus the other models’ 565 horsepower. The motorsports-inspired GT-R NISMO is available in very limited numbers in North America. It features numerous motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car’s performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain, creating a well-balanced machine at home on both the road and track2.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan GT-R: 

GT-R Pure $99,990 USD
GT-R Premium $110,540 USD
GT-R Track Edition $128,540 USD
GT-R NISMO $175,540 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

Three premium interior packages – Amber Red, Kuro Night and Rakuda Tan – are available with the GT-R Premium. Also offered are three premium exterior paint colors (availability varies by grade level), along with four standard exterior colors. An All-Weather Package is available with the Pure and Premium grades.

2019 Nissan GT-R Interior
Three premium interior packages – Amber Red, Kuro Night and Rakuda Tan – are available with the GT-R Premium. Also offered are three premium exterior paint colors (availability varies by grade level), along with four standard exterior colors. An All-Weather Package is available with the Pure and Premium grades.

All 2019 GT-R models come equipped with LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay™, and leather-appointed front sport seats with synthetic suede inserts

The 2019 GT-R Pure, Premium and Track Edition grades are equipped with an advanced 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 rated at 565-horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system. The GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque3 and also features unique exterior and interior treatments, along with special suspension tuning.

2019 Nissan GT-R Hi-Res. Images

2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R
2019 Nissan GT-R (engine)
2019 Nissan GT-R (interior)
2019 Nissan GT-R (interior)
2019 Nissan GT-R (interior)

  1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,695 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.
  2. Damage resulting from racing, competitive driving, track and/or airstrip use not covered by warranty. See your New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Owner’s Manual for proper vehicle operation and complete warranty details.
  3. 93 octane gasoline required.

Share Your Thoughts