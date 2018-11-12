Nissan Announced Pricing for 2019 GT-R
|2019 Nissan GT-R Specs
|2019 Nissan GT-R NISMO Specs
|2019 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Specs
The other available 2019 GT-R trim levels are the:
- GT-R Premium, which includes an 11-speaker Bose® audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system.
- GT-R Track Edition, which is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO.
- GT-R NISMO, the ultimate GT-R with 600 horsepower – versus the other models’ 565 horsepower. The motorsports-inspired GT-R NISMO is available in very limited numbers in North America. It features numerous motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car’s performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain, creating a well-balanced machine at home on both the road and track2.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan GT-R:
|GT-R Pure
|$99,990 USD
|GT-R Premium
|$110,540 USD
|GT-R Track Edition
|$128,540 USD
|GT-R NISMO
|$175,540 USD
Destination and Handling $1,695.
Three premium interior packages – Amber Red, Kuro Night and Rakuda Tan – are available with the GT-R Premium. Also offered are three premium exterior paint colors (availability varies by grade level), along with four standard exterior colors. An All-Weather Package is available with the Pure and Premium grades.
All 2019 GT-R models come equipped with LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay™, and leather-appointed front sport seats with synthetic suede inserts
The 2019 GT-R Pure, Premium and Track Edition grades are equipped with an advanced 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 rated at 565-horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system. The GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque3 and also features unique exterior and interior treatments, along with special suspension tuning.
- MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,695 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.
- Damage resulting from racing, competitive driving, track and/or airstrip use not covered by warranty. See your New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Owner’s Manual for proper vehicle operation and complete warranty details.
- 93 octane gasoline required.