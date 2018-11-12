Nissan Announced Pricing for 2019 GT-R

PDF File 1 (221.04 KB): 2019 Nissan GT-R Specs PDF File 2 (218.54 KB): 2019 Nissan GT-R NISMO Specs PDF File 3 (214.75 KB): 2019 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Specs

Nissan announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 Nissan GT-R, which is on sale now at select Nissan dealers nationwide. The starting MSRP1 of $99,990 for the 2019 GT-R Pure model, the most affordable of the four available GT-R trim levels, remains unchanged from 2018.

The other available 2019 GT-R trim levels are the:

GT-R Premium, which includes an 11-speaker Bose® audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system.

GT-R Track Edition, which is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO.

GT-R NISMO, the ultimate GT-R with 600 horsepower – versus the other models’ 565 horsepower. The motorsports-inspired GT-R NISMO is available in very limited numbers in North America. It features numerous motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car’s performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain, creating a well-balanced machine at home on both the road and track2.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan GT-R:

GT-R Pure $99,990 USD GT-R Premium $110,540 USD GT-R Track Edition $128,540 USD GT-R NISMO $175,540 USD

Destination and Handling $1,695.

Three premium interior packages – Amber Red, Kuro Night and Rakuda Tan – are available with the GT-R Premium. Also offered are three premium exterior paint colors (availability varies by grade level), along with four standard exterior colors. An All-Weather Package is available with the Pure and Premium grades.

All 2019 GT-R models come equipped with LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay™, and leather-appointed front sport seats with synthetic suede inserts

The 2019 GT-R Pure, Premium and Track Edition grades are equipped with an advanced 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 rated at 565-horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system. The GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque3 and also features unique exterior and interior treatments, along with special suspension tuning.