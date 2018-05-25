Nissan Announced 2019 Altima Edition ONE – A Limited Production Launch Edition

Press Release : Nissan Announced Altima Edition ONE for 2019

Nissan announced that reservations open June 15 for the Altima Edition ONE, a limited production launch edition of the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima sedan, along with all other 2019 Altima models.

In addition, buyers have access to the new Edition ONE Nissan Nissan ConciergeSM, an exclusive premium service that features 24/7 live assistant access (dinner reservations, event ticket purchases, etc.) that can be reached in-vehicle or through compatible smart phone, smart watch or smart speaker apps. The service is no-charge for the first three years of Edition ONE ownership.

The Edition ONE reservation program also offers participants a choice of premium gift selections1 (redeemable seven days after vehicle purchase) – including a choice of an Amazon Echo Show plus Amazon Prime membership, a Bose Soundlink Revolve+ plus an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Prime membership, or a Series 3 Apple Watch.

See Press Release for more details