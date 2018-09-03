2019 Lexus UX Made World Debut in Geneva

Source: Toyota · 03/09/2018
|Press Release :
|All-New Lexus UX Crossover Makes Its World Debut in Geneva
Following recent launches of its stunning new LC flagship coupe, LS flagship sedan and three-row RX luxury utility vehicle, Lexus is opening a new gateway into the brand with the UX, its first-ever compact luxury crossover. Making its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the UX introduces a bold new design, ultra-efficient new powertrains and innovative luxury features.
The UX is the first Lexus to use the brand’s GA-C (Global Architecture – Compact) platform. The super-rigid structure and low center of gravity help the UX deliver exemplary handling agility and ride comfort, along with a distinctive driving personality. It has a striking design, notable for its crisp, prominent sculpting and dramatically flared front and rear fenders.
The UX’s spindle grille uses a new block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements that gradually change in shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem. The grille takes on a compelling three-dimensional appearance that appears to change with the viewing angle.
Daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights emphasize the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature and highlight the daring front-end design.
Among new 17- and 18-inch aluminum wheel designs created expressly for the UX, the five-spoke 17-inch wheels feature a world-first aerodynamic design. Computer simulations and wind tunnel testing yielded a profile shape for the wheel’s spokes that increases the airflow to cool the disc brakes, without compromising the vehicle’s coefficient of drag (Cd).
The interior look and feel of the UX is pure Lexus. From its inception, Lexus has drawn on centuries-old Japanese traditions in craftsmanship and hospitality to infuse its vehicles with a unique sense of contemporary luxury and the UX is no exception.
Going on sale in the U.S. at the end of this year, the 2019 Lexus UX will be available in two versions: the UX 200 introduces a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with a new Direct-Shift continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the UX 250h pairs the same 2.0-liter gas engine with a new fourth generation hybrid drive system.