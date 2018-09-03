2019 Lexus UX Made World Debut in Geneva

Press Release : All-New Lexus UX Crossover Makes Its World Debut in Geneva

Following recent launches of its stunning new LC flagship coupe, LS flagship sedan and three-row RX luxury utility vehicle, Lexus is opening a new gateway into the brand with the UX, its first-ever compact luxury crossover. Making its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the UX introduces a bold new design, ultra-efficient new powertrains and innovative luxury features.