Home Lexus Tuned Lexus 2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country Custom

2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country Custom

Newly updated for 2019, the latest Lexus RC 350 features revised styling and an updated interior. To mark the coupe’s debut, the RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country embarked on a customization road trip that started in Miami and will end in Los Angeles. Its stop at the SEMA Show will showcase modifications it received in Miami as well as stops in Atlanta and Austin. It will receive one final round of upgrades before its final reveal at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show in November.

Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-1 wheels in Gloss Black (20x9F, 20×10.5R)

Apexi N1-X Evolution Extreme Muffler

Highlights

  • Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-1 wheels in Gloss Black (20x9F, 20×10.5R)
  • Nitto NT 555 G2 tires (235/35/20F, 275/30/20R)
  • RS-R USA down springs
  • Apexi N1-X Evolution Extreme Muffler
  • Race Sport Rock Light
  • Avery Satin Rushing Riptide wrap

2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT Cross Country Custom Hi-Res Images

2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT
2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT
2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT
2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT

